Health

Tips to Prevent Dry Skin in Winter

Image credits: our own

Dry Skin

Dry skin is a common winter problem. Face, hands, and feet often chap. Here are the best tips to alleviate this issue.

Image credits: Getty

Oats

Apply an oat paste to your body. This reduces dry skin and keeps skin moisturized.

Image credits: Getty

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil helps reduce dry skin. Apply it before bathing.

Image credits: Getty

Petroleum Jelly

Petroleum jelly helps reduce dry skin.

Image credits: Getty

Foods

Diet plays a key role in reducing dry skin. Eat blueberries, tomatoes, carrots, beans, peanuts, and lentils.

Image credits: Getty

Fish

Include fish like salmon, eel, and tuna in your diet.

Image credits: Getty

Moisturizer

Don't forget to moisturize your hands and feet after bathing. Apply twice daily.

Image credits: Getty

