Health
Dry skin is a common winter problem. Face, hands, and feet often chap. Here are the best tips to alleviate this issue.
Apply an oat paste to your body. This reduces dry skin and keeps skin moisturized.
Coconut oil helps reduce dry skin. Apply it before bathing.
Petroleum jelly helps reduce dry skin.
Diet plays a key role in reducing dry skin. Eat blueberries, tomatoes, carrots, beans, peanuts, and lentils.
Include fish like salmon, eel, and tuna in your diet.
Don't forget to moisturize your hands and feet after bathing. Apply twice daily.
