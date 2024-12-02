Big news for citizens! Modi government announces Rs 2000 monthly scheme

The central government is reportedly planning to provide a monthly allowance of Rs 2000. This initiative is seen as a competitor to the West Bengal government's 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 6:02 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 6:02 PM IST

The central government will provide Rs 2,000 per month. A great project has arrived to compete with Lakshmi's Bhandar.

article_image2

Lakshmi's Bhandar is the master plan of the West Bengal government. Trinamool has gained worldwide fame with this project.

article_image3

Now the central government is going to compete with this master plan. Now Modi will give 2 thousand rupees per month. All citizens aged 60 or above will get this money. But how to apply?

article_image4

To get this money, you have to register your name on the central portal. Names can be registered both offline and online. Money will be credited to the account only after verification of all necessary documents.

article_image5

Everyone can register by visiting the official website of the Department of Social Welfare or the Old Age Pension Project.

article_image6

Apart from this, the central government has also informed that names can be registered by going to the nearest block office.

