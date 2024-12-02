India boosts security at Bangladesh diplomatic missions after Agartala protests over attacks on Hindus (WATCH)

Thousands of people gathered in the Tripura capital on Monday to demand the immediate release of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Prabhu and to raise their voices against the ongoing attacks on Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Thousands of people gathered in the Tripura capital on Monday to demand the immediate release of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Prabhu and to raise their voices against the ongoing attacks on Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh. The rally, organized by the Hindu Sangharsh Samity, an affiliate of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), took place near the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner's office in Agartala.

Protesters chanted slogans and marched through the streets, calling for justice and highlighting the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, who have reportedly faced increasing violence and discrimination in recent months.

According to VHP's Tripura chapter secretary, Sankar Roy, the violence against Hindus escalated following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

"Since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, attacks are being carried out on Hindu temples and Hindu houses and businesses are being looted in Bangladesh," he said.

"Recently, ISKCON's Chinmoy Prabhu raised voice against the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh and was arrested and sent to prison on false charges. We want his unconditional release," Roy added.

"We want the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take up the arrest of Prabhu on false charges and attacks on Hindus with the Bangladesh government immediately," he said.

A memorandum regarding the issue was submitted to Arif Mohammad, the Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala, urging swift action to resolve the matter and ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.

In response to the protest and the concerns raised, the MEA issued a statement expressing regret over the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala. The MEA also reassured that the government is taking measures to strengthen security for Bangladesh's diplomatic missions in India.

"The incident earlier today of the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala is deeply regrettable. Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances. Government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commissions in New Delhi and their Deputy/Assistant High Commissions in the country," the statement said.

