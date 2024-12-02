Indian Railways introduces UV robotic cleaning for blankets; READ details

Indian Railways has introduced new technologies to improve passenger hygiene. Blankets will undergo UV robotic cleaning after each trip.

Indian Railways is introducing various benefits and announcements for passenger convenience. Accordingly, Indian Railways has taken important steps to make travel clean and comfortable for passengers. Amidst growing concerns among passengers about the quality and cleanliness of blankets and blankets provided on trains, the Railways has announced the introduction of modern technologies such as UV robotic cleaning.

Accordingly, blankets will now be ultraviolet cleaned after each trip. Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said, “Now the blankets in Jammu and Dibrugarh Rajdhani trains are cleaned through a UV robotic cleaning process after each round trip. This process is considered very effective in removing bacteria and germs from blankets.

Hygienic Bedding on Indian Railways

The Railways has said that the cleaning of bedsheets, blankets, and pillows used in trains is done after each use, especially in machine laundries. This process is fully monitored by CCTV cameras. Regular checks are also carried out by the authorities. Blankets are provided on the train only after they have been cleaned and tested for passengers.”

Pilot project in Rajdhani and Tejas trains Northern Railway has said that new standards have been implemented under a pilot project in special trains like Rajdhani and Tejas. Fine cloth and long wide sheets are used in this. This change will enhance the passenger experience and increase their satisfaction.

Big change in cleaning blankets The Railways has said that before 2010, blankets were cleaned once every 2-3 months. Currently, it is cleaned twice a month. Also, naphthalene vapor hot air crystallization technology is used every 15 days. This is an effective way to clean blankets.

Enhanced passenger experience With this new initiative, passengers will enjoy a cleaner and more comfortable journey than before. This initiative of the Railways will not only ensure cleanliness but also strengthen passenger satisfaction and confidence.

