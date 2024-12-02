Indian Railways introduces UV robotic cleaning for blankets; READ details

Indian Railways has introduced new technologies to improve passenger hygiene. Blankets will undergo UV robotic cleaning after each trip.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 5:56 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 5:56 PM IST

Indian Railways is introducing various benefits and announcements for passenger convenience. Accordingly, Indian Railways has taken important steps to make travel clean and comfortable for passengers. Amidst growing concerns among passengers about the quality and cleanliness of blankets and blankets provided on trains, the Railways has announced the introduction of modern technologies such as UV robotic cleaning.

article_image2

Accordingly, blankets will now be ultraviolet cleaned after each trip. Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said, “Now the blankets in Jammu and Dibrugarh Rajdhani trains are cleaned through a UV robotic cleaning process after each round trip. This process is considered very effective in removing bacteria and germs from blankets.

article_image3

Hygienic Bedding on Indian Railways

The Railways has said that the cleaning of bedsheets, blankets, and pillows used in trains is done after each use, especially in machine laundries. This process is fully monitored by CCTV cameras. Regular checks are also carried out by the authorities. Blankets are provided on the train only after they have been cleaned and tested for passengers.”

article_image4

Pilot project in Rajdhani and Tejas trains

Northern Railway has said that new standards have been implemented under a pilot project in special trains like Rajdhani and Tejas. Fine cloth and long wide sheets are used in this. This change will enhance the passenger experience and increase their satisfaction.

article_image5

Big change in cleaning blankets

The Railways has said that before 2010, blankets were cleaned once every 2-3 months. Currently, it is cleaned twice a month. Also, naphthalene vapor hot air crystallization technology is used every 15 days. This is an effective way to clean blankets.

article_image6

Enhanced passenger experience

With this new initiative, passengers will enjoy a cleaner and more comfortable journey than before. This initiative of the Railways will not only ensure cleanliness but also strengthen passenger satisfaction and confidence.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India boosts security for Bangladesh diplomatic missions after Agartala protest over attacks on Hindus (WATCH) snt

India boosts security at Bangladesh diplomatic missions after Agartala protests over attacks on Hindus (WATCH)

SHOCKING! Bike-borne men snatch purse of cop's daughter, drag her for several meters on road in UP (WATCH) shk

SHOCKING! Bike-borne men snatch purse of cop’s daughter, drag her for several meters on road in UP (WATCH)

Kodagu DC declares holiday for schools, colleges on Tuesday amid Cyclone Fengal's impact vkp

Kodagu DC declares holiday for schools, colleges on Tuesday amid Cyclone Fengal's impact

Centre, opposition reach agreement on Constitution debate in Parliament on December 13-17 as stalemate ends dmn

Centre, opposition reach agreement on Constitution debate in Parliament on December 13-17 as stalemate ends

Kerala: Rs 3 point 91 lakh fine imposed after 420 inspections in Sabarimala for overcharging, food safety violations anr

Kerala: Rs 3.91 lakh fine imposed after 420 inspections in Sabarimala for overcharging, food safety violations

Recent Stories

Big news for citizens! Modi government announces Rs 2000 monthly scheme AJR

Big news for citizens! Modi government announces Rs 2000 monthly scheme

India boosts security for Bangladesh diplomatic missions after Agartala protest over attacks on Hindus (WATCH) snt

India boosts security at Bangladesh diplomatic missions after Agartala protests over attacks on Hindus (WATCH)

8 essential tips to prevent dry skin during Winter vkp

8 essential tips to prevent dry skin during Winter

Christmas special: IRCTC tour packages-huge discounts for Kashmir and Kerala RBA

Christmas special: IRCTC tour packages-huge discounts for Kashmir and Kerala

Lakshmi Bhandar scheme enhanced: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's BIG announcement AJR

Lakshmi Bhandar scheme enhanced: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's BIG announcement

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon