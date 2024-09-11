Top 5 Most Expensive Cars Sold at Auction

Certain cars, with their limited production, exquisite design, and luxurious features, remain highly sought after by collectors even after all these years. In this compilation, we delve into the top 5 cars that car enthusiasts have purchased for exorbitant prices at auctions.

Luxury car auctions are where history, engineering, and wealth converge, often leading to jaw-dropping bids for rare and iconic vehicles. From classic masterpieces to limited-edition supercars, these auctions have seen some of the most extraordinary sales in automotive history. In this article, we delve into the top 5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction, showcasing not just their price tags but the stories and legacies that make them priceless.

1. 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR The 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe is the most expensive car ever sold at auction, fetching $142 million at an auction held at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, in May 2022.

2. 1962 Ferrari 330 LM 250 GTO The 1962 Ferrari 330 LM / 250 GTO Scaglietti was sold for $51,705,000 at an RM Sotheby's auction in New York City in November 2023.

3. 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO This 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO was sold for $48.4 million at an RM Sotheby's auction in 2018. It holds the third position on the list of cars auctioned for the highest price.

4. 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO An unnamed individual purchased this 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO for $38,115,000 at the Bonhams Quail Lodge auction in Carmel, California, in 2014.

5. 1957 Ferrari 335 S The 1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti was sold for $35.7 million at an auction in Paris in February 2016.

