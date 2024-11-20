Skoda Slavia to Hyundai Verna: Top 5 safest sedans in India

Discover the top 5 safest sedans available in India, prioritizing safety without compromising style and performance. From Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Skoda Slavia, these cars boast impressive safety ratings and advanced features.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 11:56 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

Safety is becoming a top priority for car buyers in India, and automakers are responding with sedans that combine style, performance, and cutting-edge safety features. From Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Volkswagen Virtus, these sedans have earned accolades for their exceptional safety ratings and innovative features. Let’s explore the 5 safest sedans currently available in India that provide peace of mind on every journey.

article_image2

1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Soon, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire will make its debut in the nation with a fresh appearance. But only a few days before to its release, GNCAP revealed the new car's crash test results. Four stars for kid safety and five stars for adult safety are awarded to the new Dzire.

In contrast, the Dzire of the previous generation received just two stars in both categories. This adjustment is the result of standardizing ESC, adding four more airbags, and improving pedestrian safety. Additionally, this is the first Maruti Suzuki vehicle to receive a perfect score from GNCAP.

article_image3

2. Tata Tigor

Though it has been long overdue for an upgrade, the Tata Tigor, with a four-star adult and three-star kid safety rating, now ranks among India's safest sedans, directly behind the Dzire. When the vehicle was tested in 2020, it received this rating with only two airbags installed.

article_image4

3. Volkswagen Virtus

The Volkswagen Virtus is well-liked by Indian consumers because to its excellent performance. In addition, the German mid-size vehicle has the best safety rating in both the adult and kid occupancy categories according to the GNCAP scale. Park distance control, hill hold help, multi-collision brakes, ISOFIX child seat mounts, tire pressure deflation warning, and traction control are among its safety features.

article_image5

4.  Hyundai Verna

Additionally, the futuristic-looking Hyundai Verna has a solid five-star rating. It receives perfect scores for both adult and kid occupancy. Advanced technologies including electronic stability control, ADAS, and a child restraint system are also included in the new Verna.

article_image6

5. Skoda Slavia

In the GNCAP crash testing, the Skoda Slavia, the Virtus' siblings, received a comparable five-star rating to the Virtus because they share the same platform. In terms of safety, the Slavia features six airbags, ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), multi-collision braking, traction control, hill-hold control and ISOFIX child seat fixings.

 

