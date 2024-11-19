Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Which features helped the vehicle earn a 5-star NCAP rating?

The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire boasts a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, a first for the brand. This sub-compact sedan, rivaling Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze, offers a comprehensive suite of safety features, including six airbags and ESP, as standard.

The fourth-generation Dzire sedan from Maruti Suzuki was introduced in India at a starting price of Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom), with a price increase to Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The sub-compact sedan is redefining the rivalry in its class, as the Dzire faces off against competitors such as the Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze. The 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the brand's first vehicle to receive a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test, which makes it even more intriguing.

Maruti Suzuki has joined the ranks of other automakers that have been offering five-star cars in India after the fourth-generation Dzire received a five-star rating. Among these automakers that provide five-star vehicles in India are Tata Motors and Mahindra. The next generation Dzire, which is based on Suzuki's next-generation HEARTECT platform, has a number of safety measures that are standard on the sedan. Certain essential features are exclusive to the more expensive sub-compact car models.

Six airbags, including twin front, side, and curtain airbags, are standard on the latest generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire. ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist (HHA), engine immobiliser, rear defogger, three-point seat belts for all passengers, speed-sensing auto door locking, reverse parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and high-speed warning alert are additional standard safety features of the vehicle. Additionally, it has front seat belts with a force limiter and pre-tensioner, and the Dzire is equipped with a seat belt reminder bulb and buzzer for every passenger. Only the higher-end models of the sedan include additional amenities including a 360-degree HD camera, a reverse parking camera, a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a day/night adjustable rearview mirror, and an anti-theft security system (shock sensor).







Latest Videos