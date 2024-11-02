7 affordable SUVs in India with ventilated seats under Rs 15 lakh

Discover the most affordable SUVs in India under Rs 15 lakh, featuring ventilated seats for extra comfort. Explore top budget-friendly models that bring luxury and ventilation together without breaking the bank.



When it comes to comfort, ventilated seats are a game-changer, especially in India’s hot climate. Fortunately, you don’t need to break the bank to enjoy this luxury feature! Today, several SUVs under Rs 15 lakh offer ventilated seating, providing both relief and convenience for budget-conscious buyers. In this guide, we’ll explore some of the most affordable SUVs available in India that combine stylish design, practical features, and the cooling comfort of ventilated seats—all while staying within budget. Discover the perfect SUV that enhances every drive with comfort and class!



1. Kia Sonet The Kia Sonet is one of the most well-liked sub-compact SUVs in India and an important source of income for the South Korean automaker there. The ventilated seats are one of the many cutting-edge technology-assisted features that the Kia Sonet offers. The SUV's higher-end HTX variant comes with ventilated front seats. Also Read | Top 7 affordable EVs under Rs 20 Lakh with over 300km range

2. Tata Nexon Another sub-four-meter small SUV in India that has the ventilated seat, a high-end comfort and convenience feature, is the Nexon. The front seats of the SUV's top-tier Fearless Plus model include air conditioning. The ex-showroom price is Rs 13.60 lakh. Numerous more high-end and cutting-edge technology-assisted functions are also included with the Nexon.

3. MG Astor MG Motor is well-known for producing vehicles with a wealth of technologically advanced features. One of the SUVs from the manufacturer with ventilated front seats is the MG Astor. The fully equipped Savvy Pro version of the MG Astor is available, and it costs Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). Also Read | MG Hector to Tata Safari: Top 5 SUVs under Rs 30 lakh in India this festive season

4. Tata Curvv A few months ago, the Tata Curvv, a mass-market coupe SUV, was introduced in India. The Tata Curvv has a plethora of amenities and is available with gasoline, diesel, and electric engine options. The ventilated seats are one of them. This characteristic is shared by the well-liked Tata Curvv and its sister, the Tata Nexon. The Accomplished S version of the coupe SUV costs Rs 14.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and has ventilated front seats.

5. Tata Nexon EV In addition to the Nexon's internal combustion engine, the electric version of the subcompact SUV also has front seats with air conditioning. The cheapest version of the Tata Nexon EV with ventilated front seats is the Empowered MR trim, which starts at Rs 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Also Read | Vehicle insurance: Key things to know before choosing insurance policy

6. Tata Punch EV Soon after its premiere in India, the Tata Punch EV has garnered a lot of interest. In Tata Motors' product portfolio, this electric SUV is positioned behind the Nexon EV and quickly gained popularity. With the Empowered Plus specification, which costs Rs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata Punch EV gets ventilated front seats.

7. MG Windsor EV One of the newest models to hit the Indian passenger car market is the MG Windsor EV. Like its brothers, this electric vehicle has a plethora of features. The ventilated seats, which are included in the Windsor EV's top-tier Essence trim, are one of its primary features. With the battery subscription plan, this MG electric car trim costs Rs 12 lakh, and the user must pay Rs 3.5 per kilometer for battery leasing.



