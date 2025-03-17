Royal Enfield Hunter 350 now more affordable—Just Rs 8,000 down payment!

Read Full Gallery

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350, popular for its style and power, is now more accessible with a low ₹8,000 down payment option. Its 349cc engine, fuel efficiency, and retro design have made it a hit, selling over 5 lakh units since launch.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is super popular with young people because of its powerful engine, stylish design, and strong road presence. Many people dream of owning a Royal Enfield. But the high price can be a problem. However, a new finance option makes it easy to buy this bike with a low down payment. This makes it easily accessible to those who are interested.

If you're looking for a stylish and powerful cruiser, the Hunter 350 might be a great choice. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine. It delivers 20.2 bhp of power and 27 Nm of torque. It comes with a 5-speed gearbox for a smooth riding experience. With a 13-liter fuel tank capacity, this bike gives a mileage of 36.2 km per liter. Also Read | Honda Activa EV: Check amazing features, range and other details of electric scooter

It's perfect for city trips and highway rides. Its strong performance and efficiency make it a best friend for long journeys. To make it easier to buy, the company is now offering the Hunter 350 with a Rs 8,000 down payment. The basic model 'Retro Factory' costs Rs 1.73 lakh (on-road in Delhi). After paying the down payment, the remaining Rs 1.64 lakh can be financed through a loan.

If you select a two-year loan at a 9% interest rate, the EMI will be Rs 8,100 per month. Choosing a three-year or four-year plan reduces the EMI to Rs 5,800 and Rs 4,700 respectively. Since its launch in August 2022, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has set a record. It has crossed 5 lakh units in two and a half years. Also Read | Ola S1 Pro Gen 3: Upgrades, specifications and features you need to know

Its retro-inspired look, strong build, and impressive performance have contributed to its great success. The low price, strong features, and brand value have made it popular among riders. If you've always wanted to own a Royal Enfield, now is the best time to get one. With low down payments and easy EMI options, buying a Hunter 350 is easier than ever.

