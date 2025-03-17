2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA breaks cover; Electric and hybrid models unveiled | Check details

Read Full Article

Mercedes-Benz has officially revealed the 2025 CLA. For the first time, Mercedes-Benz will share the CLA model name across its EV and hybrid variants. Both models have almost the same exterior and interior designs, resulting in a unified portfolio that combines Mercedes-Benz's renowned elegance with cutting-edge technology.

2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA EV: What do we know?

The all-wheel-drive CLA 350 4Matic with EQ Technology and the rear-wheel-drive CLA 250+ with EQ Technology are the two new models in the CLA EV portfolio. Even the premium EQS sedan's 770km range is surpassed by the CLA 250+'s remarkable 792km stated range. A nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery with a capacity of 85kWh is used to attain this efficiency. With its dual-motor arrangement, the CLA 350 4Matic produces 354 horsepower and has a 771-kilometer range. It can sprint from 0 to 100 kph in only 4.9 seconds.

The 800V electrical design of the CLA EV allows for 320kW of ultra-fast charging. This enables a 325-kilometer top-up in ten minutes. Later on, a smaller 58kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery alternative will also be offered to meet the demands of the market. Dynamic performance and economy are combined in the electric powertrain's two-speed rear axle gearbox. While the second gear improves interstate economy and peak speed, the first gear maximizes acceleration and city driving.

2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA Hybrid: What do we know?

A strong substitute for the electric models is the CLA hybrid. Depending on the setup, the hybrid system's outputs may range from 136 to 191 horsepower thanks to a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, a 1.3-kWh battery, and a 27-hp electric motor. Mercedes asserts that its hybrid version achieves fuel economy comparable to that of diesel, making it a sensible and environmentally responsible option.

2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA: Interiors and design

The automobile offers additional inside room while keeping a sporty character since it is 25 mm wider, 25 mm higher, and 30 mm longer than its predecessor. While the hybrid maintains a conventional open grille for engine cooling, the EV variant's front fascia has a stunning grille with 142 lighted stars.

The interior of the CLA blends elegance and sportiness. With a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a 14.6-inch infotainment screen, and an optional 14-inch passenger display, Mercedes' Superscreen arrangement takes center stage on the dashboard. The displays are powered by the most recent MB.OS operating system, which offers sophisticated AI features including interaction with Microsoft Bing, Google Gemini, and ChatGPT. Additionally, the system allows for gaming and video streaming, turning the cabin into a cutting-edge entertainment center.

A glass panel with LED-backlit star logos takes the place of the passenger display on models lacking the Superscreen, providing a touch of sophistication. Additionally, the CLA adds a mood ring function that is supposed to detect the driver's mental state and modify the ambient lighting appropriately. The EV model adds an additional 101 liters of storage in its frunk, while the CLA has 405 liters of boot capacity.

