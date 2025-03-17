Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition launched at Rs 19.64 lakh | Check what's new, interiors and more
Mahindra launches the XUV700 Ebony Edition, featuring an all-black exterior and interior theme. Available in top-spec AX7 and AX7L trims, it offers both petrol and diesel engine options.
The top automaker Mahindra has introduced the newest model in the XUV700 lineup in an effort to draw in more clients. It costs Rs 19.64 lakh (ex-showroom) and is referred to as the Ebony Edition. It is possible to reserve the SUV at any authorized dealership by paying a nominal nominal fee. As of right now, the top-spec AX7 and AX7L trim levels with 7S configurations and FWD layout are available in the Ebony edition.
Mahindra XUV700 Ebony edition: What's new?
The recently introduced edition in the lineup has a comparable stylistic statement and has the same DNA as the standard XUV700. However, the business has unveiled the XUV700 in all-black for the first time. The outside of the vehicle has a black paint job, while the driver-side door and rear have Ebony Edition badging.
Also Read | Tata Safari Stealth vs Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon: Which all-black SUV wins?
The same LED headlamp configuration and unaltered LED DRLs are still available. Additionally unchanged are the front grills and the side profile, which has body-color door handles, automated ORVMs with built-in turn indicators, and respectably proportioned cladding.
Mahindra XUV700 Ebony edition: Interior and engine
Upon entering the cabin, one finds that the same black theme element is also present. The roof liner now has a light grey tint applied by the manufacturer, giving it a more aesthetically pleasing appearance in the area. To improve contrast, a few silver accents have been added to the doors.
The cabin has black leatherette upholstery, blacked-out trims, and silver accents along the centre console and door panels. A light grey roof liner gives the SUV a dual-tone theme. Dark chrome air vents further accentuate the premium feel.
Also Read | Kia Syros to Tata Curvv: 5 budget-friendly cars with panoramic sunroof under Rs 15 lakh
The Mahindra XUV700 Ebony gets an all-black exterior with brushed silver skid plates. There are black-on-black grille inserts, blacked-out ORVMs and 18-inch black alloy wheels.
Both petrol and diesel engine choices are available for the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition. While the latter has a 2.2L turbo engine, the former has a 2.0L turbo unit with a maximum output of 200 horsepower and 380 Nm. It can produce up to 450 Nm and a maximum of 185 horsepower.
Mahindra XUV700 Ebony edition: Prices
Following are the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony prices (ex-showroom).
AX7 (7-seater FWD) Petrol MT - Rs 19.64 lakh
AX7 (7-seater FWD) Petrol AT - Rs 21.14 lakh
AX7 (7-seater FWD) Diesel MT - Rs 20.14 lakh
AX7 (7-seater FWD) Diesel AT - Rs 21.79 lakh
AX7 L (7-seater FWD) Petrol AT - Rs 23.34 lakh
AX7 (7-seater FWD) Diesel MT - Rs 22.39 lakh
AX7 (7-seater FWD) Diesel AT - Rs 24.14 lakh
The Mahindra XUV700 is one of the largest-selling three-row SUVs in India. Since its launch in 2021, it has garnered sales of over 2,50,000 units.