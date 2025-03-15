Electric Vehicle subsidy guide: Get lakhs in discounts; step-by-step process

Read Full Article

The use of electric vehicles has increased in India as well as abroad. The government is making many efforts to sell electric vehicles to reduce pollution and protect the environment. That's why it is easily available to the public.

The government is offering offers to those who buy electric cars. Some money also comes under this. For this, you can apply on a website of the central government.

Special scheme to reduce pollution

Pollution is increasing due to excessive use of petrol and diesel bikes and cars. That is why the government has focused on the use of electric vehicles to reduce pollution. Electric vehicles, which do not cause pollution compared to petrol and diesel vehicles, are very good for the environment. That is why the government has introduced a new scheme for those who dream of buying an electric vehicle to make our country pollution-free. The name of this scheme is EPMS Scheme or EMPS (Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme) Scheme.

Offer to buy electric vehicle

The government wants everyone to buy electric vehicles. For this, it is offering special discounts and offers. This effort is named Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme. You can apply for this scheme and get an offer by buying a scooter, car, or bike.

1) In the electric vehicle offer plan, you will get an offer of up to Rs 10,000 if you buy a two-wheeler.

2) If you buy a small three-wheeled vehicle like an e-rickshaw, you will get an offer of up to Rs 25,000.

3) For a four-wheeled vehicle, you will get an offer of up to Rs 1.5 lakh. But there are some conditions in this.

The applicant who wants to buy an electronic car will get this offer only if he registers with the EV company. You have to take the required documents with you while buying an electric car.

How to apply for electric vehicle offer

1. To apply for the EV offer, every state has a website. For the Central Government offer, you have to go to the FAME INDIA website. For the state offer, you have to go to your state electric vehicle website.

2. Choose the offer scheme according to your vehicle, whether it is a two-wheeler, 3, 4 wheeler, or bus. There will be an option for both central and state offers. Choose whichever is applicable to you.

3. Fill in the form by entering your vehicle registration number, chassis number, Aadhaar card or GST/PAN number for business. Then upload your vehicle registration certificate, photo ID copy.

4. Upload all the documents. Check if they are correct. To verify the bank account, submit a canceled check or passbook copy.

5. After submitting, the government will verify your documents. If everything is correct, your application will be accepted and the offer money will be deposited into your bank account.

6. To know your application status, enter your application ID or vehicle details on the State EV website and track it.

Documents required to apply for EV offer

Color passport size photo taken while registering the vehicle.

Copy signed while registering the vehicle.

If applying alone, Aadhaar card, if doing business, GST certificate or PAN card should be given.

Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)

Canceled check or passbook bank statement should be given.

Know all these before buying an electric vehicle

1. Ask about the vehicle: See what models are available in electric vehicles. See how many kilometers it goes once charged. See if there is an opportunity to charge in your village. See how much the vehicle costs on the road.

2. See what you want: Calculate how far you drive the vehicle per month. Calculate weekly or monthly and see which vehicle will be correct for you.

3. See the offer: Find out how much offer the government is giving for the electric vehicle you like.

4. See if there is a chance to charge: This is very important if you buy an electric vehicle. See if there is an opportunity to charge in your area, on the route you frequently travel. See if there is an opportunity to charge there if you go to another town.

5. Test drive: If you decide to buy a vehicle, take a test drive. Only then will you know whether the vehicle is good to drive or not.

What to do after buying EV

First, prepare a point in your house to charge the vehicle. Although the maintenance cost of an electric vehicle is low, the battery is very costly. That's why know the battery warranty conditions well.

