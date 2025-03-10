Ola S1 Pro Gen 3: Upgrades, specifications and features you need to know

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 10:15 AM IST

Ola S1 Pro Gen 3: Ola recently launched a new version of the S1 Pro scooter in the market. This new version has some major changes and improvements compared to its previous model, the S1 Pro Gen 2. Let's see what new changes have been made in this new S1 Pro Gen 3 model;

article_image2

Ola Electric Scooter

Ola General 3 Platform Chain Drive: Previously, scooter drivers had scooter belt drives. Now the chain drive will be replaced instead. This led to a 4 percent increase in energy efficiency and a 7 percent increase in acceleration. Apart from this, the life of the chain will be twice as long as the belt drive. Torque will also be higher. The company says that the chain will be as loud as the belt drive.

article_image3

Electric scooter with more features

General 3 Platform New Powertrain: From now on, every Ola scooter will have mid-drive electric motors. Compared to the hub motor, it is four times more powerful and five times more reliable. The new motor now also has an MCU. Brand new Brake-by-Wire technology: This technology will be in every vehicle built on the General 3 platform. And they will get a single-channel anti-lock braking system. But some Ola vehicles will also have a dual-channel anti-lock braking system. Brake-by-wire, with brake regeneration feature, will help increase driver range by 18 percent. It will also help increase the life of brake pads.

article_image4

Ola Electric Scooter

Ola S1 Pro Gen 3 Price: This scooter is offered in two variants, one with a 3 kWh battery and the other with a 4 kWh battery. Well, the starting price of Ola S1 Pro Gen 3 is Rs. 1.50 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi), which goes up to Rs. 2.55 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi) for the top model. However, prices may vary based on different geographical locations.

