Honda Activa EV: Check amazing features, range and other details of electric scooter

The information about the electric version of the Honda Activa, one of the best-selling scooters in India, has garnered attention among customers. Let's find out about the price and range of the Honda Activa EV.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 10:46 AM IST

Honda Activa EV: Currently, awareness of electric scooters is rapidly increasing. Especially in India, consumers are always looking for better and more economical options. The Honda Activa, a long-time favorite among scooter enthusiasts, is now coming in an EV (Electric Version) format. Today, in this edition, we will discuss the advanced features, battery range, and possible price of the Honda Activa EV.
 

article_image2

Best Electric Scooter

Advanced Features of the Honda Activa EV

The Honda Activa EV will have many modern features that will help strengthen its position in the market. It will include smart features like a digital speedometer, digital instrument cluster, and odometer. Apart from this, considering the safety of passengers, a front disc brake and rear drum brake will be provided.

Also Read | MG Hector to MG Comet: HUGE discounts on MG cars this Holi! A look at offers

Furthermore, including features like LED headlights and indicators, tubeless tires, and alloy wheels will make it even more attractive. With these smart features, this scooter is not only beautiful but also has strong performance.


article_image3

Best Family Scooter

Battery and Range

A strong battery pack will be included in the Honda Activa EV. The company will use a 3.4 kWh battery with an electric motor that has 6 kW of pickup power. This combination will help the scooter deliver good performance.

With the help of fast charging technology, the Activa EV can travel up to 190 kilometers on a single charge. This range is an excellent solution for urban transportation, where the typical daily travel distance is between 30-40 kilometers.

article_image4

Scooter Suitable for Long Journeys

Price and Release Date

The company has not yet shared official information about the release and price of the Honda Activa EV. But if reports are to be believed, this electric scooter may come to market in August 2025. Its price may be around Rs 1 lakh, which will be a suitable choice for the middle class.

Also Read | BIG savings! Tata Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV get benefits up to Rs 1 lakh

Market Situation

The Honda Activa EV is able to attract the attention of customers due to its premium design and advanced features. The brand value and reliability of the company make it a strong competitor among other competing electric scooters. Currently, many companies offer electric scooters in the Indian market, but Honda Activa's name stands out due to its long history and quality.
 

article_image5

Honda Activa EV

Conclusion

Finally, the Honda Activa EV is ready to take the Indian market by storm with its advanced features and powerful range. Waiting for its release date and price is now important for everyone. If you are looking for a reliable and technology-rich electric scooter, the Honda Activa EV will be an excellent choice for you. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kia Syros to Tata Curvv: 5 budget-friendly cars with panoramic sunroof under Rs 15 lakh gcw

Kia Syros to Tata Curvv: 5 budget-friendly cars with panoramic sunroof under Rs 15 lakh

Tata Harrier EV coming soon? Check out 3 expected key advantages over the diesel model gcw

Tata Harrier EV coming soon? Check out 3 expected key advantages over the diesel model

Bajaj GoGo EV launched in India: Check features, price, range and more gcw

Bajaj GoGo EV launched in India: Check features, price, range and more

Tata Nexon to Honda Amaze: Check out 5 affordable cars with paddle shifters gcw

Tata Nexon to Honda Amaze: Check out 5 affordable cars with paddle shifters

Tata Harrier EV breaks cover: 500+ km range, AWD and cutting-edge tech! gcw

Tata Harrier EV breaks cover: 500+ km range, AWD and cutting-edge tech!

Recent Stories

Yamuna water quality worsens: Faecal coliform hits 160 lakh vs 500 norm, exceeds safe limit by 24 times ddr

Yamuna water quality worsens: Faecal coliform hits 160 lakh vs 500 norm, exceeds safe limit by 24 times

Actress Sona Heiden refuses to act with comedian Vadivelu due to past conflicts; Read on NTI

Actress Sona Heiden refuses to act with comedian Vadivelu due to past conflicts; Read on

Football transfer rumours: Manchester United eye Osimhen swap, Van Dijk set to leave Liverpool and more snt

Football transfer rumours: Manchester United eye Osimhen swap, Van Dijk set to leave Liverpool and more

PHOTOS Alia Bhatt Inspired Lehengas Under Rs 25k Online RBA

(PHOTOS) Alia Bhatt Inspired Lehengas Under Rs 25k Online

Dilruba REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Kiran Abbavaram, Rukshar Dhillon's action film worth your time? Read reaction RBA

Dilruba REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Kiran Abbavaram, Rukshar Dhillon's action film worth your time? Read reaction

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Video Icon
BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Video Icon
Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Video Icon