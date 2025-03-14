Honda Activa EV: Check amazing features, range and other details of electric scooter

Read Full Gallery

The information about the electric version of the Honda Activa, one of the best-selling scooters in India, has garnered attention among customers. Let's find out about the price and range of the Honda Activa EV.

Honda Activa EV: Currently, awareness of electric scooters is rapidly increasing. Especially in India, consumers are always looking for better and more economical options. The Honda Activa, a long-time favorite among scooter enthusiasts, is now coming in an EV (Electric Version) format. Today, in this edition, we will discuss the advanced features, battery range, and possible price of the Honda Activa EV.



Advanced Features of the Honda Activa EV The Honda Activa EV will have many modern features that will help strengthen its position in the market. It will include smart features like a digital speedometer, digital instrument cluster, and odometer. Apart from this, considering the safety of passengers, a front disc brake and rear drum brake will be provided. Also Read | MG Hector to MG Comet: HUGE discounts on MG cars this Holi! A look at offers Furthermore, including features like LED headlights and indicators, tubeless tires, and alloy wheels will make it even more attractive. With these smart features, this scooter is not only beautiful but also has strong performance.

Battery and Range A strong battery pack will be included in the Honda Activa EV. The company will use a 3.4 kWh battery with an electric motor that has 6 kW of pickup power. This combination will help the scooter deliver good performance. With the help of fast charging technology, the Activa EV can travel up to 190 kilometers on a single charge. This range is an excellent solution for urban transportation, where the typical daily travel distance is between 30-40 kilometers.

Price and Release Date The company has not yet shared official information about the release and price of the Honda Activa EV. But if reports are to be believed, this electric scooter may come to market in August 2025. Its price may be around Rs 1 lakh, which will be a suitable choice for the middle class. Also Read | BIG savings! Tata Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV get benefits up to Rs 1 lakh Market Situation The Honda Activa EV is able to attract the attention of customers due to its premium design and advanced features. The brand value and reliability of the company make it a strong competitor among other competing electric scooters. Currently, many companies offer electric scooters in the Indian market, but Honda Activa's name stands out due to its long history and quality.



Conclusion Finally, the Honda Activa EV is ready to take the Indian market by storm with its advanced features and powerful range. Waiting for its release date and price is now important for everyone. If you are looking for a reliable and technology-rich electric scooter, the Honda Activa EV will be an excellent choice for you.

