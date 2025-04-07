Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 7: Mercury hits 43°C in Ahmedabad; check updates for more cities

Read Full Gallery

Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 7: Temperatures soaring! Get city-specific alerts for Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and tips to avoid heatstroke. Stay safe!

Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 7: Monday will bring extreme heat and bright sunshine across major cities in Gujarat. The temperatures will soar above 40°C. There’s increased risk of dehydration and heatstroke which makes it essential for residents to take precautions.



Ahmedabad

Max Temperature: 43.9°C

Min Temperature: 27.2°C

Real Feel: 43.9°C

Ahmedabad will face very hot weather. Prolonged exposure to the sun can lead to heatstroke, so staying indoors during peak heat hours is strongly recommended.

Max Temperature: 40.6°C

Min Temperature: 23.9°C

Real Feel: 40.6°C

Hydrate well and seek shade or air-conditioning during the hottest parts of the day to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Vadodara

Max Temperature: 42.8°C

Min Temperature: 29.4°C

Real Feel: 42.2°C

Extremely high temperatures in Vadodara. Avoid being outside for long periods of time, especially in the midday heat.

Max Temperature: 41.7°C

Min Temperature: 22.8°C

Real Feel: 40.6°C

Rajkot will also see very hot conditions. As with the other cities, take all necessary precautions to prevent dehydration and heatstroke.

