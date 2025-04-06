user
Tata Harrier EV incoming! Check launch timeline, leaked images and key details revealed

The Tata Harrier EV, showcased at recent expos, has been spied testing in India. Expected to resemble its ICE sibling, the electric SUV may debut this year with a 400-500 km range and feature-rich interior.

Gargi Chaudhry
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 6, 2025, 11:32 AM IST

The homegrown carmaker Tata announced the Harrier EV last year. The 2023 Auto Expo even featured the concept avatar for the same, while the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo featured the production-ready version. Now, during the testing phase in India, the mid-variant of EV has been spied on for the first time. The battery-powered SUV may make its debut in India this year, according to sources. The precise debut date is yet unknown, though.

The future electric Harrier appears to be quite similar to its internal combustion engine (ICE) sibling, according to the spy photos. With a comparable tail section, matching bumpers, LED taillights, and an integrated, respectably sized extended spoiler, it makes the same stylistic statement from the exterior.

Even though the model was completely hidden by thick camouflage, it managed to show some important external features. Consumers can anticipate a similar design for the LED headlights, setup, and DRLs, along with a trademark grille at the front with the illuminated insignia of the brand and a linked light bar that is in style at both ends.

The company has not hinted or revealed any spec-related details as yet. Nevertheless, according to certain sources, the vehicle would include a wheel drive arrangement with two electric motors. As a result, the EV will have a respectable 400–500 km range between charges.

The electric SUV will have several popular features when it first hits the market. The list features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with all the wireless car connect technologies, such as Apple, Android, and Auto Carplay, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver's display, a touch-based HVAC panel, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, new aero-optimized 5-spoke alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, and more.

