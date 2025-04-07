Lifestyle

7 Indian dishes promoting secret weight gain

1. Roti with Ghee

Rotis are considered to be a weight loss approach. But having rotis with excess ghee can cause weight gain. 

2. Paneer butter masala

Paneer is a healthy food but having masala with excess butter at night promotes weight gain. 

3. Biryani and pulao

In the fast paced days, we often have Biryanis in the night to eat with family. But this promotes excessive weight gain. 

4. Sweet lassi

A significant part of Indians have sweet lassi at night which promotes weight gain due to curd and sugar. 

5. Street food

People tend to order noodles or fried rice after a long day, but the oils and spices with noodles promotes weight gain.

