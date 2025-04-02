Mahindra XUV 700 vs Mahindra XUV 700 Ebony Edition: What’s new and is it worth the upgrade?

Read Full Article

Mahindra has introduced the XUV700 Ebony Edition, adding a fresh and bold look to its popular XUV700 lineup. But how does it compare to the standard XUV700? If you’re wondering whether the Ebony Edition is worth the upgrade, we’ve got you covered! In this detailed comparison, we break down the key differences in design, features, performance, and pricing to help you decide which model suits you best. Read on to find out which Mahindra XUV700 is the right choice for you!

Mahindra XUV 700 vs Mahindra XUV 700 Ebony Edition: Design and Exterior

A number of visual changes are made to the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition while maintaining the same fundamental design. The SUV's paint job is Stealth Black. The special edition SUV's blacked-out external rearview mirrors, black-on-black grille inlays, and brushed silver skid plates are some of its main design features. 18-inch black alloy wheels are included. The SUV's exterior is painted in black and silver, giving it a premium appearance.

Five dual tone colour variations are among the 13 exterior colour options available for the ordinary variant. Furthermore, the normal version's 18-inch alloy wheels have a dual-tone look, while the Ebony Edition's blacked-out components, such the front grille and other features, are finished in chrome.

Mahindra XUV 700 vs Mahindra XUV 700 Ebony Edition: Interiors

For the inside, the narrative is unchanged. The Ebony Edition stands out with blacked-out accents while maintaining the same key features. The inside of the Mahindra XUV700 has a black leatherette finish, black-out trimmings, and silver door and centre console inlays. This is finished with a light grey roof liner that complements the dual-tone design. The dark chrome AC vent is one of the surviving interior design features of the XUV700 Ebony Edition. In contrast, the standard model has ivory-colored seats and a dual-tone interior of black and white. Apart than this, there are no differences between the two models.

Mahindra XUV 700 vs Mahindra XUV 700 Ebony Edition: Features

There are no variations between the two models in terms of characteristics. Based on the highest-spec AX7 model, the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition has an abundance of technological amenities. The instrument cluster and infotainment panel of the special version each have 10.25-inch displays. The infotainment system is connected to a Sony audio system and operates on the AdrenoX user interface with built-in Alexa capabilities. In addition, it has voice controls, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, and more. Features like memory-functioning ORVMs, ventilated seats, and OTA upgrades with 13 new feature updates are also noteworthy. The SUV's standard model receives the same set of amenities.

Mahindra XUV 700 vs Mahindra XUV 700 Ebony Edition: Under the hood

The specifications of the two versions are identical, much like their characteristics. A 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-liter oil burner are the two powertrain options available for the XUV700. The petrol variant can reach a maximum torque of 380 Nm between 1,750 and 3,000 rpm and a maximum power of 197 horsepower at 5,000 rpm. Either a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox or a 6-speed manual gearbox may be available for both engine variants. Its maximum torque of 420 Nm when using the manual and 450 Nm when using the auto is generated by the 182 horsepower at 3,500 rpm.

Mahindra XUV 700 vs Mahindra XUV 700 Ebony Edition: Price

The Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition is based on the seven-seater FWD AX7 and AX7 L grades. The AX7-based XUV700 Ebony Edition has an ex-showroom pricing range of Rs 19.64 lakh to Rs 21.79 lakh. The AX7 L model of the XUV700 Ebony Edition costs between Rs 23.34 lakh and Rs 24.14 lakh. There are six main variations of the Mahindra XUV700, omitting the Ebony Edition vehicles. The price range for the XUV700 is Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Prices are all ex-showroom.

