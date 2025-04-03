Summer driving alert: 5 ways to stop tyres from bursting in extreme heat

Read Full Article

Severe heat has begun in many parts of India, with temperatures exceeding 40°C in several districts. There are significant hazards associated with this harsh weather, especially for car owners. It is essential to take specific safety measures if you own an automobile.

Regular inspection required

Driving on highways can do serious damage to your car's tyres when summer heat builds. Check them often for any indications of deterioration, such as cuts or cracks. Replace the tyre right away if the tread depth has decreased. Tire pressure may rise quickly with rising temperatures and constant driving. As a result, keep the tire pressure at the level that the automaker recommends and check it often.

Drive in limit

During the summer, driving at high speeds can cause tires to overheat and rupture. Avoid overloading your car and always stay below the speed limits. Excess weight increases tire pressure and raises the possibility of blowouts.

Be careful while driving on rough terrain

One of the main causes of tyre damage is poor roads with potholes and jagged stones. When driving over uneven terrain, exercise caution. Make sure the air pressure in your spare tyre is proper by checking it frequently.

Use nitrogen if needed

Use nitrogen gas instead of ordinary air to keep tires cool in the summer. Nitrogen lowers the chance of tyre bursts, improves performance and longevity, and helps control internal tyre temperature. Additionally, it reduces moisture accumulation, preventing damage to the tyre valve and rim. Nitrogen further reduces the risk of fire because it is non-flammable.

Do not overload vehicle

Excess weight strains tyres, making them more likely to burst. Stick to the recommended load limit to ensure safer driving.

Extreme heat can put your tyres at risk, but with proper precautions, you can prevent dangerous accidents. Always check your tyres before hitting the road, maintain the right pressure, and avoid overloading. A little vigilance can go a long way in ensuring a safe and smooth journey.

