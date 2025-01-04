Platina 110, Pulsar F250 and CT125X discontinued by Bajaj in India

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 12:45 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 12:45 PM IST

Discontinued Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj has discontinued the Pulsar F250, CT125X, and Platina 110 models. The sporty F250 didn't achieve expected sales, while the CT125X and Platina 110 focused on practicality and affordability. This move signals Bajaj's evolving market strategy.

The Bajaj Pulsar F250 was introduced as a sporty addition to the Pulsar lineup. It features a semi-faired design aimed at attracting enthusiasts. With its modern styling and aggressive looks, the F250 carried forward the Pulsar series' legacy. Powered by a large 249cc single-cylinder engine, this bike was expected to surpass the popularity of the Pulsar 220F. Despite this, the Pulsar F250 did not receive the reception the brand had hoped for. It is part of the Bajaj lineup. In the commuter segment, Bajaj introduced the CT125X as a robust alternative to the CT110X.

article_image2

Bajaj Platina

Designed for durability and practicality, the CT125X gained attention for its rugged build and impressive fuel efficiency. Fitted with a 124.4cc single-cylinder engine, this bike delivers 10bhp of power and 11Nm of torque. It was priced attractively, starting at Rs 71,354 (ex-showroom). Bajaj's Platina series has long been a trusted name in the commuter segment. The Platina 110 ABS version briefly added safety-focused features to the lineup.

article_image3

Bajaj CT125X

The standard version with drum brakes continues to be available. At its heart is a 115.45cc single-cylinder engine, which generates 8.48bhp of power and 9.81Nm of torque. Competitively priced at Rs 71,354 (ex-showroom), the Platina 110 continues to serve budget-conscious customers seeking reliable transportation. Each of these models caters to unique needs within the commuter and entry-level sports segments.

article_image4

Bajaj Pulsar F250

The Pulsar F250 aimed to attract riders seeking a sporty design with larger engine capacity, while the CT125X and Platina 110 focused on practicality and cost-effectiveness. Both the CT125X and Platina maintain their appeal through affordability and fuel efficiency. They are ideal for everyday use, especially in urban environments. Bajaj's approach ensures there's something for every type of rider, from rugged enthusiasts to mileage-conscious commuters.

article_image5

Bajaj's ability to cater to diverse customer preferences is evident in its varied motorcycle range. By offering a mix of style, performance, and practicality, Bajaj solidifies its position as a leading player in the competitive two-wheeler market. Bajaj Auto has removed some of the low-selling models in the Indian market, such as the Platina 110, CT125X, and Pulsar F250.

