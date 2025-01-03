Kia Syros bookings open! You can reserve it for Rs 25,000 | Check features, engine and more

Kia India has started accepting bookings for its new compact SUV, the Syros. Launching on February 1st, the Syros boasts a unique design inspired by the Carnival, EV3, and EV9, and offers a range of features including advanced driver-assistance systems and multiple engine options.

Kia India has started accepting bookings for its new Syros compact SUV today, January 3, 2025. With a Rs 25,000 deposit, customers may make reservations at dealerships or online. The Syros will go on sale on February 1st, with deliveries beginning in the middle of February, according to the South Korean automaker. Inspired by the Carnival, EV3, and EV9, the Kia Syros features a new look. The outside of the small SUV has three LED projector units, a unique drop-down LED daytime running light, and vertically stacked LED headlights at the margins of the bumper. Its front fascia features an EV-like sealed top area, while the bottom part incorporates air intakes with black trim highlighted with silver.

Kia Syros: Exterior

The Syros creates a clear window line on the sides by combining body-colored B-pillars with blacked-out A-, C-, and D-pillars. Wheel arch cladding, 17-inch 3-petal alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, and a distinctive rear window kink are extra features. The tall design has a two-tone rear bumper and high-mounted L-shaped tail lights that give it a minivan-like appearance at the back.

Kia Syros: Expected price

The estimated ex-showroom pricing range for the Kia Syros is between Rs 9.70 lakh and Rs 16.50 lakh. Presented as an affordable choice, it will compete with subcompact vehicles like the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Brezza as well as small SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara.

Kia Syros: Interior

The Syros has a new dashboard with two 12.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, which together make up a 30-inch unit. Ambient lighting, a wireless charging station, and a two-spoke steering wheel are all included. Horizontal design lines, AC vents, and actual HVAC buttons are all integrated into the dashboard. The SUV has a Harman Kardon sound system, a panoramic sunroof, OTA updates, linked car technologies, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Level 2 ADAS features. Adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, and six airbags are among the safety features.

Kia Syros: Engine

There are two engine options for the Syros. With a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT, the 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine generates 120 horsepower and 172 Nm of torque. Together with a 6-speed manual or torque converter automatic transmission, the 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine produces 115 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque. Other Hyundai and Kia vehicles, such as the Venue, Creta, and Sonet, share these engines.

