AP and Telangana Weather, April 7: Expect scorching heat and bright sunshine in THESE cities; check updates

AP and Telangana Weather, April 7: Hot and sunny weather forecast for AP and Telangana on April 7th. Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, Vijayawada temperatures and precautions inside!

AP and Telangana Weather, April 7: The weather across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be hot and sunny on Monday. There is no chance of rainfall. Let’s look at the weather forecast below.



Hyderabad

Max Temperature: 37.2°C

Min Temperature: 23.3°C

Real Feel: 39.4°C

It will be a sunny day in Hyderabad with temperatures reaching up to 37.2°C. Take care if you're outdoors and drink plenty of water. Also read: Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink? Visakhapatnam

Max Temperature: 32.8°C

Min Temperature: 26.7°C

Real Feel: 39.4°C

Visakhapatnam will have bright sunshine throughout the day. It’s important to stay cool and avoid extended sun exposure.

Warangal

Max Temperature: 38.3°C

Min Temperature: 23.9°C

Real Feel: 40°C

Warangal will see mostly sunny conditions. It’s advisable to wear light clothing and stay hydrated to cope with the heat. Also read: Summer driving alert: 5 ways to stop tyres from bursting in extreme heat Vijayawada

Max Temperature: 40.6°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel: 44.4°C

Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and take all necessary precautions against heatstroke. Apply sunscreen and use sunglasses to protect yourself from harmful UV rays.

