Pakistan: 152 killed, over 300 injured in terror attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2025; Report

Terrorist attacks in KP during Q1 2025 left 152 dead and over 300 injured. Civilians, police, and FC personnel were among the casualties amid rising militancy.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Apr 7, 2025, 7:36 AM IST

Peshawar:  During the first quarter of 2025, terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) resulted in the deaths of 152 people, including police officers, security personnel, and civilians, ARY News reported. According to a report released by the KP Police, 302 individuals were also injured in these incidents. The report noted that civilians were the most affected, with 45 deaths and 127 injuries reported between January and March.

The police force lost 37 members, with 46 others sustaining injuries. Additionally, the Frontier Corps (FC) suffered the loss of 34 personnel, with 43 more wounded in the attacks, Ary News reported.

Meanwhile, security forces have killed 16 terrorists who were trying to infiltrate into the country through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in KP's North Waziristan district, the military's media wing said on Sunday, according to a report by The News International.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that security forces detected the movement of a group of militants attempting to cross the Pakistan-Afghanistan border into the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan district during the night of April 5-6.

"Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. After an intense exchange of fire, eight khwarij [terrorists] were sent to hell, while four khwarij got injured," the statement said.

42 per cent rise in terror activities

According to data from the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think-tank, the nation saw a significant rise in terrorist activity in January 2025, with a 42 per cent increase compared to the previous month.

The report revealed that there were at least 74 militant attacks across the country, resulting in 91 deaths, which included 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Additionally, 117 people were injured, including 53 members of the security forces, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

KP remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP's settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

