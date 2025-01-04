2025 Ather 450 series electric scooters launched in India | Know specifications, range, price and more

Ather Energy has launched its updated 450 series electric scooters in India, featuring new colours, advanced features like multi-mode traction control and MagicTwist throttle, and improved range. The 2025 models, including the 450S, 450X, and 450 Apex, are now available for test rides and bookings.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 5:14 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 5:14 PM IST

Ather Energy has introduced updates to its 450 series electric scooters in the Indian market, offering new colour options and advanced features. Test rides and bookings for the revamped 2025 models are now open across the country.

The 2025 Ather 450S, which costs Rs 1,29,999, the 450X with a 2.9 kWh battery, which starts at Rs 1,46,999, the 450X with a 3.7 kWh battery, which starts at Rs 1,56,999, and the high-end 450 Apex, which costs Rs 1,99,999 with the Pro Pack, are all included in the range. (Everything is ex-showroom Bengaluru.)

article_image2

The addition of multi-compound tires created in collaboration with MRF is one of the noteworthy changes. For all models, these tires increase the real-world TrueRange by increasing economy and grip. For example, the TrueRange of the 450X (3.7 kWh) is now 130 km, but the TrueRange of the 450S and 450X (2.9 kWh) is up to 105 km.

Multi-Mode Traction Control has also been added to the 450X and 450 Apex models, improving performance and safety in a variety of riding situations. Riders may select between Rally Mode for controlled wheel slip during off-road excursions, Road Mode for daily use, and Rain Mode for rainy terrain.

article_image3

The 450X now incorporates Ather's exclusive MagicTwist throttle technology, which was previously only available on a few models. With just a twist of the throttle, riders may accelerate or decelerate thanks to this inventive technology. Additionally, it adds convenience and control by allowing the scooter to stop completely even when the battery is fully charged.

With the release of AtherStack 6 software, the 450 series' connection has advanced significantly. The dashboard's WhatsApp notifications, Alexa voice commands, and Google Maps integration are important features. Additionally, riders may share real-time whereabouts with pre-selected contacts or utilize the Ping My Scooter feature to locate their scooter using light and sound signals.

The 450X (2.9 kWh) now includes the Ather Duo for faster charging (0-80 per cent in 3 hours) while the 450 Apex comes bundled with Ather’s smart Halo helmet.

