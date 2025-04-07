India News

Maharashtra Weather, April 7: Very warm Monday with bright sunshine

Maharashtra Weather on Monday

Maharashtra will see very warm conditions on Monday. Mercury will hit 40°C in major cities. Let’s look at the temperature overview. 
 

Mumbai

Expect a very warm day. The heat will be intense.
Max Temperature: 37.2°C
Min Temperature: 25.5°C

Pune

Very hot day. Stay cool and wear sunscreen if you're outside.
Max Temperature: 39.4°C
Min Temperature: 20.5°C

Nagpur

Nagpur will be sweltering hot.
Max Temperature: 40.6°C
Min Temperature: 23.8°C

Thane

Avoid the sun whenever possible.
Max Temperature: 39.4°C
Min Temperature: 24.4°C
 

Nashik

High humidity and strong sun.
Max Temperature: 39.4°C
Min Temperature: 20.5°C
Real Feel: 41.1°C

