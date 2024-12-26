Honda City to Kia Sonet: Top 5 affordable cars with ADAS features in India

Discover the 5 most affordable cars with ADAS in India. Learn about their advanced safety features, pricing, and compare models like Honda Amaze, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, and Honda City. Enhance your driving experience with cutting-edge safety technology.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 7:25 PM IST

As technology has advanced, automobiles in India are now safer. Active and passive safety features are the two categories. Airbags, traction control, and other passive safety systems are examples of active safety features, whereas ADAS technology is an example of active safety features. The third-generation Honda Amaze with ADAS features was just introduced in India. According to the business, it is the most reasonably priced ADAS-equipped vehicle in India.

article_image2

1. Honda Amaze

A Level-2 ADAS is included to the Honda Amaze's portfolio. According to the manufacturer, it is the most reasonably priced vehicle with ADAS capabilities under Rs 10 lakh. ADAS features are available in the ZX trim from Amaze. The Amaze's ADAS features include adaptive cruise control, a blind view monitor, and more. The ZX variant of the Honda Amaze begins at Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

article_image3

2. Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue was the first SUV in the sub-4m compact SUV market to include ADAS technology. Venue's SX(O) version includes a Level-1 ADAS. It has high beam assist, lane maintain assist, front collision warning, and more. The starting price of the Hyundai Venue is Rs 12.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

article_image4

3. Kia Sonet

The Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet have similar foundations. Level 1 ADAS functions are included with Sonet. It has features like lane maintain assist, blind spot help, and more. ADAS is available on the Kia Sonet starting with the GTX Plus model. The Kia Sonet's ex-showroom starting price is Rs 13.71 lakh.

article_image5

4. Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO is a sub-4m compact SUV, which offers a Level-2 ADAS. XUV 3XO gets ADAS in its AX5 L and AX7 L variants. Adaptive lane keep assist, blind spot assist, and other features are available. Beginning at Rs 12.23 lakh, the Mahindra XUV 3XO costs Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

article_image6

5. Honda City

The Honda City is a high-end sedan in the D-segment. Level-1 ADAS is available in Honda City starting with the V model. A blind view camera, adaptive lane keep assist, high beam assist, and other features are standard on the Honda City. The starting price of the Honda City (ex-showroom) is Rs 12.70 lakh.

