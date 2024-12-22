Kia Syros: 6 game-changing features redefining SUVs

Discover the Kia Syros's groundbreaking features, including a 30-inch display, rear ventilated seats, and advanced safety tech. Explore how it redefines small SUV luxury and practicality.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 6:01 PM IST

The Kia Syros is a game-changer, not simply another small SUV joining India's fiercely competitive market. With its innovative features that combine luxury functionality, convenience, and practicality, the Syros elevates small SUVs to new levels. These unique, industry-leading capabilities set the Syros on Cloud 9 apart from its competitors.

1. Biggest display

Presenting the biggest display in its class, the industry-leading 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display. Two 12.3-inch displays, one for the infotainment system and the other for the driver's instrument cluster, are part of this amazing combination. In addition to physical buttons on the center console for those who want a more tactile experience, they have ingeniously included a 5-inch touch display for temperature control changes.
 

article_image2

2. Rear ventilated seats

Rear ventilated seats, a feature usually found on higher-end cars, set the Kia Syros apart in its class. In actuality, this luxury is not present in many midsize 5-seater SUVs. The Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari are the only other reasonably priced SUVs that have this functionality. Kia has positioned the ventilation control button on the door handles for quick access, further increasing convenience.

article_image3

3. Parking sensors

With six parking sensors, the top-tier Kia Syros model goes above and beyond the standard front and rear sensors, making parking even more convenient. Actually, it's the first widely available car with side parking sensors. Even in confined spaces, parking is made simpler and less stressful by the strategic placement of these two additional sensors just beneath the front tire arches.

article_image4

4. Movable rear seats

The Syros has movable rear seats that may move and recline to suit the needs of the user. Given that this function is unique to the SUV market and often found in MPVs, Kia India has pulled off a brilliant move. The seats offer a sliding feature to expand the cargo capacity or passengers' legroom, a 60:40 folding ratio, and a further recline for further comfort. The Syros can hold 465 litres in its boot.

article_image5

5. Flush doors

Although flush door handles are often found in high-end cars, Kia has broken the mould and added this feature to the Syros. You may use the key fob or the inbuilt touch button to open the handles. It is the most reasonably priced car with this high-end equipment available in India.

6. ADAS featuress

The Syros has a 16-feature radar-based Level 2 advanced driver aid system, unlike its sister, the Sonet. This covers autonomous driving tools such as adaptive cruise control, 360-degree cameras with blind spot monitoring, lane keep assistance, forward collision avoidance assistance, etc. Additionally, the Syros comes with 20 standard safety features, including Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist control, six airbags, and an electric parking brake with auto hold, among many others.

