Ola electric introduces limited-edition 24K gold-plated S1 Pro Sona edition, Know how to grab it?

Ola Electric introduces the limited-edition S1 Pro Sona Edition e-scooter with 24-carat gold plating. Enter the contest for a chance to win this exclusive model with unique features and a pearl white finish. Discover more!

Ola Electric has introduced a limited-edition version of its S1 Pro electric scooter, known as the S1 Pro Sona Edition. This exclusive model features 24-carat gold-plated parts and will be available through a special contest, as per Team BHP. It comes as part of a marketing campaign. Under this campaign, the manufacturer plans on expanding its sales and service network to 4000 outlets by December 25, 2024.

The distinctive pearl white exterior, beige highlights, and opulent dark beige nappa leather seat with gold stitching make the S1 Pro Sona Edition stand out. The alloy wheels, front fork, side stand, and rear swingarm are all finished in gold, as are important components like the rear footpegs, grab rail, brake levers, and mirror stalks. In addition, the scooter has a gold-themed MoveOS user interface and a unique "Sona" mode for a customized look.

Along with this, the limited edition electric scooter gets MoveOS software with exclusive features for customised experience. For instance, the brand is offering a gold user interface with gold theme and customised MoveOS dashboard.

Customers must upload a photo or selfie outside of an Ola store or post an Instagram clip using an Ola S1 e-scooter to enter to win this special e-scooter. They have to use the hashtag #OlaSonaContest and tag the business. On December 25, Ola will also hold a scratch-and-win competition in its stores, providing more opportunities to win. The precise quantity of S1 Pro Sona Editions that are available has not yet been disclosed by Ola.

Latest Videos