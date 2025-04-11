NBA: 5 Teams That Klay Thompson Should Move to After the Dallas Mavericks Debacle

Read Full Article

NBA: The Klay Thompson - Dallas Mavericks experiment looks more like a bygone than a redemption arc. After a turbulent season that has been filled with inconsistency, shrinking minutes, and poor chemistry, it's increasingly clear that Klay needs a fresh start again.

But where does a four-time NBA champion, once hailed as one of the greatest shooters ever, go from here? At 35, Thompson isn’t the same two-way monster he was during Golden State’s dynasty run, but his off-ball movement, playoff pedigree, and locker room experience still hold real value. Here are five NBA teams that make the most basketball and narrative sense for Klay Thompson’s next chapter.

1 - Miami Heat

If there is any franchise that can pull the form out of a fading star, it is Pat Riley’s Heat. Miami thrives on culture, discipline, and veterans who know how to win. Think Ray Allen 2.0. The Heat lacked offensive firepower in their 2025 campaign, especially beyond Jimmy Butler. A locked-in Klay on limited minutes could be the missing shooter to take on zone defenses and swing tight playoff games.

2 - Los Angeles Lakers

Thompson has always had LA roots. His father, Mychal Thompson, won titles with the Lakers. The nostalgia factor writes itself. The Lakers are desperate for consistent shooting. They rank 25th in 3-point attempts and 20th in 3-point percentage this season. Klay could be that 15-minute-per-night player who relieves pressure off LeBron and Doncic.

3 - Milwaukee Bucks

With Khris Middleton declining and Jae Crowder aging, Milwaukee needs a wing who can shoot and play defensively in playoff matchups. Klay isn’t what he was in 2018 but he doesn’t have to be. Klay playing off Giannis Antetokounmpo in a Budenholzer-style system is a dream scenario. Imagine Klay at the corner while Giannis weaves through the paint instant with sheer physicality.

4 - Sacramento Kings

The Kings are young, fast, and fearless but they lack championship DNA. Klay Thompson, who brings four rings, can be vital in terms of experience. Sacramento shot 36.9% from beyond the arc this season (13th) but lacks a consistent catch-and-shoot threat outside Keegan Murray. Klay could be that veteran who closes tight games without demanding the ball.

5 - Philadelphia 76ers

With Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey as the offensive engines, the Sixers need a veteran sniper who can stretch defenses and provide clutch playoff shooting. Klay’s ability to play off the ball and his quick-trigger release fits perfectly in Nick Nurse’s offense oriented play. The Sixers shot just 35.2% from three this season (18th in the NBA). Klay, despite an off year, still hit 37.5% of his threes, he instantly boosts Philly’s floor spacing.

