MG Windsor EV to Tata Nexon EV: 5 best electric cars under Rs 20 lakhs

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is well underway in India, and budget-friendly options are more accessible than ever. If you’re planning to buy an EV under RS 20 lakhs, range is likely a top priority. Here’s a curated list of electric cars that deliver exceptional mileage on a single charge without compromising on performance or features. From city commutes to weekend road trips, these EVs are designed to meet all your driving needs while keeping costs in check.



1. Mahindra BE 6 The newly launched Mahindra BE 6 has made big waves in the international markets as well with its affordable pricing. The coupe-style SUV begins at only Rs18.9 lakhs (ex-showroom) and has a stated range of 682 km (MIDC). It has a number of features that are available on higher-end vehicles, such adjustable dampers. Along with other safety measures, the SUV is equipped with Level 2 ADAS.





2. Tata Nexon EV In the Indian EV market, the Tata Nexon EV has revolutionised the industry. This model is distinguished by its strong powertrain, a 12.3-inch voice-assisted touchscreen, vehicle-to-load capabilities, and a 5-star BNCAP-rated body shell. It is a great option for long-distance travel, suitable for both city and highway use, thanks to its 489 km ARAI-certified range. The ex-showroom price of the Tata Nexon EV long-range variant starts at Rs 12.5 lakh.

3. Mahindra XUV 400 The XUV400, Mahindra's first electric car, blends a sporty appearance with outstanding performance. It has fast charging capabilities and recently received a 5-star rating in the BNCAP crash test. The XUV400 sports all four disc brakes and is priced beginning at Rs 16.74 lakh (ex-showroom)and the top-spec model costs Rs 17.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The XUV 400 also features modern amenities like as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents and wireless charging.



4. MG ZS EV The MG ZS EV is one of the first electric SUVs which was introduced by MG in the country. It starts at RS 19 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets a MIDC-approved range of 461 km. The SUV gets Level 2 ADAS functionality and can go from a standstill to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. The MG ZS EV is packed with features including a panoramic sunroof, iSmart with advanced UI and 17-inch alloy wheels. It makes for a great family SUV for those looking to travel in a greener way.

5. MG Windsor EV The recently introduced SUV by MG, the Windsor EV offers an interesting battery as a service option which brings down the acquisition cost to just under RS 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Windsor EV gets a 332 km range approved by MIDC. The Windsor EV gets three variants which start at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) if you're looking to own the battery. The Windsor EV also has an interesting aero lounge seating, a 9-speaker Infinity audio setup and a glass roof for added comfort and convenience.

