MG Windsor EV to Tata Nexon EV: 5 best electric cars under Rs 20 lakhs

Looking for an EV under Rs 20 lakhs? Discover the best electric cars in India with exceptional range, top performance, and cutting-edge features. Find your perfect eco-friendly ride today!

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 4:37 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is well underway in India, and budget-friendly options are more accessible than ever. If you’re planning to buy an EV under RS 20 lakhs, range is likely a top priority. Here’s a curated list of electric cars that deliver exceptional mileage on a single charge without compromising on performance or features. From city commutes to weekend road trips, these EVs are designed to meet all your driving needs while keeping costs in check.
 

article_image2

1. Mahindra BE 6

The newly launched Mahindra BE 6 has made big waves in the international markets as well with its affordable pricing. The coupe-style SUV begins at only Rs18.9 lakhs (ex-showroom) and has a stated range of 682 km (MIDC). It has a number of features that are available on higher-end vehicles, such adjustable dampers. Along with other safety measures, the SUV is equipped with Level 2 ADAS.

 

article_image3

2. Tata Nexon EV

In the Indian EV market, the Tata Nexon EV has revolutionised the industry. This model is distinguished by its strong powertrain, a 12.3-inch voice-assisted touchscreen, vehicle-to-load capabilities, and a 5-star BNCAP-rated body shell. It is a great option for long-distance travel, suitable for both city and highway use, thanks to its 489 km ARAI-certified range. The ex-showroom price of the Tata Nexon EV long-range variant starts at Rs 12.5 lakh.

article_image4

3. Mahindra XUV 400

The XUV400, Mahindra's first electric car, blends a sporty appearance with outstanding performance. It has fast charging capabilities and recently received a 5-star rating in the BNCAP crash test.  The XUV400 sports all four disc brakes and is priced beginning at Rs 16.74 lakh (ex-showroom)and the top-spec model costs Rs 17.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The XUV 400 also features modern amenities like as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents and wireless charging.
 

article_image5

4. MG ZS EV 

The MG ZS EV is one of the first electric SUVs which was introduced by MG in the country. It starts at RS 19 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets a MIDC-approved range of 461 km. The SUV gets Level 2 ADAS functionality and can go from a standstill to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. The MG ZS EV is packed with features including a panoramic sunroof, iSmart with advanced UI and 17-inch alloy wheels. It makes for a great family SUV for those looking to travel in a greener way.

article_image6

5. MG Windsor EV

The recently introduced SUV by MG, the Windsor EV offers an interesting battery as a service option which brings down the acquisition cost to just under RS 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Windsor EV gets a 332 km range approved by MIDC. The Windsor EV gets three variants which start at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) if you're looking to own the battery. The Windsor EV also has an interesting aero lounge seating, a 9-speaker Infinity audio setup and a glass roof for added comfort and convenience.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahindra vs IndiGo: Trademark clash over '6E' sparks legal battle, automaker to approach court AJR

Mahindra vs IndiGo: Trademark clash over '6E' sparks legal battle, automaker to approach court

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2000 EV charging stations in Kerala anr

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2,000 EV charging stations in Kerala

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Railway board approves bypass line between Bettahalsoor and Rajanukunte vkp

Bengaluru: Railway board approves bypass line between Bettahalsoor and Rajanukunte

UP HORROR! Teen's body chopped into 17 pieces, buried in bid to hide evidence after harvester accident, 2 held shk

UP HORROR! Teen's body chopped into 17 pieces, buried in bid to hide evidence after harvester accident, 2 held

Diljit Dosanjh sips 'Kahwa', gives a glimpse of Kashmir's serenity [WATCH] ATG

Diljit Dosanjh sips 'Kahwa', gives a glimpse of Kashmir's serenity [WATCH]

football Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk provisionally suspended after failing drugs test, club confirm FA investigation dmn

Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk provisionally suspended after failing drugs test, club confirm FA investigation

Samantha Prabhu Saree Collection Wedding Party Festive Looks Budget Friendly Sarees RBA

PHOTOS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's saree collection for weddings, parties

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon