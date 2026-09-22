Bigg Boss 20 contestant Aasif Khan’s viral moments with Love Gill have sparked social media discussion about his marriage. His wife Zeba has now responded, asking viewers to look beyond isolated clips.

Contestant of Bigg Boss 20 Aasif Khan is again making news outside the Bigg Boss house. This time, short video clips starring both contestants Aasif and Love Gill have sparked heated discussions on social media platforms.

Amidst all this hype going on about these clips, Aasif’s wife Zeba has stepped out to clear the air regarding his roumors with Love Gill and asks people not to form any opinion based only on short clips.

Aasif Khan And Love Gill Make Waves On Social Media With Their Viral Videos

Some videos from the Bigg Boss 20 live feed on the internet have been shared by various users which show both Aasif and Love Gill spending time together, including one clip in which Aasif hugs Love.

Videos from Bigg Boss 20 live feed have also sparked heated discussions on social media about the situation of both these contestants. However, the available clips are just small parts of the full 24 hours long live feed.

Wife Zeba Requests Fans To View The Complete Video

In light of the ongoing debate, Zeba came up with an explanation of her side through the social media page of Aasif. She requested people not to make any judgments regarding their marriage and Aasif’s personality by looking at short videos being circulated online.

Reports state that Zeba specifically requested viewers to watch the 24x7 live telecast of the Bigg Boss show, where Aasif himself talked about his wife, relationship and life.

"Don't Turn Anyone's Marriage Into Game"

It seems that every participant within the Bigg Boss show house is playing their game. While people have the liberty to discuss anything and everything happening in the Bigg Boss show house, Zeba requested them not to turn the game into speculation about a contestant’s marriage and character.

Her reaction came in the wake of the ongoing discussion on social media about the interactions between Aasif and Love. Right now, the debate is restricted to the viral videos and the various interpretations surrounding it.

Bigg Boss 20 is hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV at 10:30pm and streaming online on Jio Hotstar at 9pm.