Will Samsung bring 200MP cameras on its upcoming flagship phone? Here's what we know

Samsung last month introduced its new foldable smartphones, and the business is already concentrating on the following line of flagship products for the beginning of next year. The next company is planning to offer is a 200-megapixel camera on a high-end handset. With the 200-megapixel camera on the new Motorola X30 Pro smartphone, Motorola has already accomplished this. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may be the next device to include a camera with this number of megapixels. As it gets ready to introduce the Galaxy S23 series early in the next year, the business has shared the information with its partners.

The 200-megapixel camera that will be included in the Galaxy S22 Ultra's successor will further lean the scales in favour of the South Korean company. This year's Galaxy S22 Ultra has been rated as one of the best Android smartphones available. Samsung's upcoming premium smartphone is expected to use one of the ISOCELL versions that the firm has recently released, however reports have not specified which photo sensor would be used.

Samsung is pushing the boundaries with its camera technology, but we'd want to see the firm take charging technology even farther. Even the most expensive Samsung phone now supports 45W charging, while companies like Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Oppo are pushing the 100W charging speed limit.

In addition, Samsung is anticipated to make use of the latest Snapdragon processor, which will have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. With all these modifications, Samsung will undoubtedly have to raise the price of its new flagship models, bringing them closer to the price of the market's Apple iPhone Pro Max variant. With the most recent Galaxy Z Fold 4 this year, which costs as much as Rs 1,84,000, we have already seen a price increase.

