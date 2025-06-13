Nothing's first true flagship, the Phone 3, will be manufactured in India, highlighting the country's growing tech manufacturing prowess. This marks a significant step for the company, leveraging India's skilled workforce and advanced assembly lines.

Nothing has announced that the Phone 3, its first true flagship smartphone, will be made locally in India. The London-based startup described India as "a growing hub for high-quality manufacturing and technological innovation" and stated that the move will increase its visibility in the nation, which has experienced significant development and opportunities. It did not specify if it intended to use the assembly to satisfy local demand or to turn India become an export market as well.

Nothing is producing in India for the first time. Despite being relatively new, the firm has been producing its goods here for some time. This covers both smartphones and wireless earbuds. Additionally, the Phone 2—the forerunner to the Phone 3—is produced domestically. The Nothing Phone 3a series, which was just released, is also manufactured in India.

What do we know about Nothing Phone 3?

In particular, the brand has often emphasised that it is more difficult to achieve its characteristic see-through with Nothing. Even though production is difficult in general, Nothing's translucent and transparent appearance need extra care and attention. This further demonstrates India's metal manufacturing capabilities and the advancements made in the nation's assembly lines and trained labour force.

Given that Nothing is portraying the Phone 3, which comes nearly two years after the Phone 2, as its first real flagship, things might get much more difficult. Although the hardware is still unknown, Nothing has suggested that it would want to swap out its recognisable glyph LED lights for a dot matrix display, similar to those found on some Asus ROG phones.

However, Nothing is anticipated to offer a distinctive twist on this design. The Phone 3 has not yet disclosed any specifications, but nothing has previously indicated that cameras and software will play a significant role.

On July 1, the Nothing Phone 3 will go on sale worldwide. On the same day, it will launch in India. Nothing is likely to release additional details as D-day draws near. Many would be anticipating the specification sheet, but many more would be watching to see what fresh design idea Nothing had been working on behind the scenes.