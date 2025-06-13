Image Credit : Apple

iPhone 16 offer on Flipkart

Originally priced at Rs 79,900 at launch, the Apple iPhone 16 (128GB, Black) is now available on Flipkart for Rs 69,999. This amounts to a Rs 9,901 flat discount that is available without the need for a bank account or currency.

Other promotions include cashback of up to Rs 500 on specific Axis Bank UPI transactions through SuperMoney and up to Rs 45,150 off with an exchange deal (depending on the device and area).

Additionally, customers of Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards are eligible for 5% limitless cashback. This flat discount is a hassle-free offer since it applies even if the buyer chooses not to participate in bank offers or exchange transactions.