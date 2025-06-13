The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is available on Flipkart for a discounted price of less than Rs 18,100. With bank offers and exchange deals, you can grab this feature-packed phone for under Rs 17,500.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is a fantastic choice if you're searching for a phone that has a stylish appearance and a terrific price-to-performance ratio without breaking the bank. The phone, which was released for less than Rs 25,000, has low bezels, a vegan leather back finish, and a 3D curved display. With an incredible price reduction, the smartphone is a good purchase with an IP68 grade for water and dust protection. On Flipkart, buyers can get it for less than Rs 18,100.

Here's how to get the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion for less than Rs 17,500 if you're interested in this offer.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Check out Flipkart deal

Flipkart is offering the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion for a huge Rs 4,000 discount. Originally priced at Rs 22,999, the smartphone is now retailing for as little as Rs 18,999. With the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, customers may receive an extra Rs 950 in cashback, lowering the price to Rs 18,049. Additionally, the e-commerce portal gives a free 6-month EMI on a few banks.

Additionally, depending on the model and condition of the handset, you can save up to Rs 14,000 if you want to swap your old one for the new Moto Edge 50 Fusion.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Features and specifications

A 6.7-inch FHD+ pOLED screen is included with the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. The gadget has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a refresh rate of 144 Hz, and HDR10+. The smartphone has an Adreno 710 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage, all powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU. It comes pre-installed with a custom skin based on Android 14 for software support.

The smartphone's dual back camera configuration includes a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP Sony IMX700 sensor with OIS for shooting. It has a 32MP selfie camera on the front. Furthermore, a 5,000mAh battery that enables 68W rapid charging powers the smartphone.