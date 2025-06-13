Israel attacks Iran LIVE updates: Netanyahu dubs strikes as 'very successful', Iran says has 'legitimate right' to respond
Summary
Israel carried out "preemptive" strikes against Iran on Friday, targeting its nuclear plant and military sites, after US President Donald Trump warned of a possible "massive conflict" in the region. Israel declared a state of emergency, with Defence Minister Israel Katz saying that retaliatory action from Tehran was possible following the operation.
09:38 AM (IST) Jun 13
Israel attacks Iran LIVE updates: Iran says has 'legitimate right' to respond to Israel attack
Iran warned it has a "legal and legitimate right" to respond to Israel's deadly attacks Friday on multiple cities and nuclear facilities in the Islamic republic.
"Responding to this aggression is Iran's legal and legitimate right in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter," said the foreign ministry in a statement, adding that Iran's armed forces "will not hesitate to defend the Iranian nation with all their might."
09:36 AM (IST) Jun 13
Israel attacks Iran LIVE updates: Oil surges, markets tumble as Israel strikes Iran, war fears mount
Oil prices soared more than 12 percent and stocks sank Friday after Israel launched "preemptive" strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites and warned of more to come, stoking fears of a full-blown war.
Israel attacks Iran LIVE updates: Israel strikes Iran: IAEA confirms Iran’s nuclear facility at Natanz hit, says 'closely monitoring' situation
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), UN nuclear watchdog, confirmed Friday that Israeli strikes were targeting an Iranian uranium enrichment site, saying it was "closely monitoring the deeply concerning situation".
Israel attacks Iran LIVE updates: Iran airspace shut: Air India says, "multiple flights diverted"
09:23 AM (IST) Jun 13
Israel attacks Iran LIVE updates: Israel's Netanyahu says initial strikes on Iran 'very successful'
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Israel's initial wave of air strikes against Iran on Friday as "very successful".
"We carried out a very successful opening strike, and with God's help, we will achieve much more," Netanyahu said in a video statement.
09:22 AM (IST) Jun 13
Israel attacks Iran LIVE updates: Iran's Revolutionary Guards vow revenge after killing of chief in Israeli attack
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards vowed revenge after the killing of its chief Hossein Salami in Friday’s Israeli attacks on the country.
The attacks “will not remain unanswered and [Israel] must await harsh and regrettable revenge”, said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in a statement read on state TV.
09:13 AM (IST) Jun 13
Israel attacks Iran LIVE updates: IDF 'declassifies' Iran's nuclear plan
09:05 AM (IST) Jun 13
Israel attacks Iran LIVE updates: UN chief Guterres condemns ‘military escalation’
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the “military escalation” by Israel in the Middle East.
In a statement through his spokesperson, Guterres said that he was “concerned” by Israel’s action “while talks between Iran and the United States on the status of Iran’s nuclear programme are underway.
“The Secretary-General asks both sides to show maximum restraint, avoiding at all costs a descent into deeper conflict, a situation that the region can hardly afford,” Farhan Haq, the U.N. spokesperson, said in a statement late Thursday.
08:53 AM (IST) Jun 13
Israel attacks Iran LIVE updates: IAEA confirms Israeli strike hit nuclear facility
The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed Friday that an Israeli strike hit Iran’s uranium enrichment facility at Natanz.
In a statement on the social platform X, the IAEA’s head Rafael Mariano Grossi was quoted as saying: “The IAEA is closely monitoring the deeply concerning situation in Iran. ... The Agency is in contact with Iranian authorities regarding radiation levels. We are also in contact with our inspectors in the country.”
08:37 AM (IST) Jun 13
Israel attacks Iran LIVE updates: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says in a statement Israel will face a ‘severe punishment’
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Friday that Israel will face “severe punishment” over its attack on the country.
Khamenei issued a statement carried by the state-run IRNA news agency. It also confirmed that top military officials and scientists had been killed in the attack.
Israel “opened its wicked and blood-stained hand to commit a crime against our beloved country, revealing its malicious nature more than ever by striking residential centers,” Khamenei said.
08:20 AM (IST) Jun 13
Israel attacks Iran LIVE updates: Oil prices soar more than 12% after Israel strikes Iran
Oil prices surged more than 12 percent Friday after Israel said it carried out strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites, fuelling fears of war in the crude-rich Middle East.
West Texas Intermediate, the main US oil contract, soared 12.6 percent to $76.61 per barrel, while Brent North Sea crude jumped 12.2 percent at $77.77.
08:19 AM (IST) Jun 13
Israel attacks Iran LIVE updates: Khamenei survives strikes, briefed on Israel strikes
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has reportedly survived last night’s Israeli strikes and has been fully briefed on the current situation.
08:03 AM (IST) Jun 13
Israel attacks Iran LIVE updates: Iran promises harsh response as IRGC Commander-in-Chief General Hossein Salami killed
Iranian security sources tell Reuters that Tehran is preparing a "harsh response" after Israel killed IRGC Commander-in-Chief General Hossein Salami in overnight strikes.
08:01 AM (IST) Jun 13
Israel attacks Iran LIVE updates: The Embassy of India in Iran posts an advisory for Indian nationals living in Iran
"In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy’s Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities," reads the advisory.
07:55 AM (IST) Jun 13
Israel attacks Iran LIVE updates: Oil prices up after strikes
Benchmark Brent crude prices spike over 8% over the strikes.
07:52 AM (IST) Jun 13
Israel attacks Iran LIVE updates: Black smoke has been shown rising over Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz on state TV
Iranian state television briefly showed the live picture with a reporter. Natanz is partially above ground, partially below ground, with multiple halls of centrifuges spinning uranium gas for its nuclear program.
07:49 AM (IST) Jun 13
Israel attacks Iran LIVE updates: Iraq closes airspace
Iraq’s ministry of transportation announced a “temporary closure of Iraqi airspace” and complete suspension of air traffic.
Meanwhile, Israel’s airports authority said Ben-Gurion international airport, the country’s main airport, has been closed until further notice.
07:47 AM (IST) Jun 13
Israel attacks Iran LIVE updates: Iranian state TV says head of Revolutionary Guard is feared dead
Iranian state television says the head of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Gen. Hossein Salami, is feared dead after an Israeli attack.
It added that one other top Guard official, as well as two nuclear scientists, were also feared dead.
The report offered few other details.
07:45 AM (IST) Jun 13
Israel attacks Iran LIVE updates: Israeli strike sets headquarters of Revolutionary Guard ablaze
Israel’s attack on Iran has set the headquarters of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in Tehran ablaze, state television reported Friday.
A reporter on air said he was unable to get closer due to the intensity of the fire.
Multiple sites in the capital have been hit in the attack, although the extent of strikes remains unclear.
07:44 AM (IST) Jun 13
Israel attacks Iran LIVE updates: Netanyahu says Israel struck nuclear and missile sites
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel targeted Iran’s main enrichment facility in Natanz and the country’s ballistic missile program, as well as top nuclear scientists and officials.
He alleged that Iran was working on a new plan to destroy Israel after its old plan, its circle of proxies, failed. He called that an intolerable threat that must be stopped.