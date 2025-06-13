Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad that claimed several lives.

In a heartfelt message, Ambani, along with his wife Nita Ambani and the entire Reliance family, extended sincere condolences to all those affected by the devastating incident.

He said, "Nita and I, along with the entire Reliance family, are deeply pained and anguished by the grave loss of life caused by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. We extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this tragic incident".

He further said, "In this hour of grief, Reliance extends its full and unwavering support to the ongoing relief efforts and stands ready to assist in every possible way. We pray that all those impacted find the strength and solace to cope with their unimaginable loss".