A total of 241 people onboard the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, including 12 crew members, died in the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash on Thursday. The passenger plane crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad into a resident doctors' hostel building shortly after take-off on Thursday. Miraculously, one person has survived the deadly crash, the airline authorities said, adding that the survivor was a British national of Indian origin. The flight, which was operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national.
At Kasauti Bhavan of BJ Medical College, DNA sampling has commenced in the aftermath of the Air India Flight AI 171 crash. Scores of relatives are arriving to submit their DNA samples, hoping to help identify the remains of their loved ones.
The police and hospital authorities are displaying commendable sensitivity, providing special care and emotional support to those visiting the Civil Hospital during this deeply distressing time.
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad that claimed several lives.
In a heartfelt message, Ambani, along with his wife Nita Ambani and the entire Reliance family, extended sincere condolences to all those affected by the devastating incident.
He said, "Nita and I, along with the entire Reliance family, are deeply pained and anguished by the grave loss of life caused by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. We extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this tragic incident".
He further said, "In this hour of grief, Reliance extends its full and unwavering support to the ongoing relief efforts and stands ready to assist in every possible way. We pray that all those impacted find the strength and solace to cope with their unimaginable loss".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the crash site in Meghaninagar, where he inspected the wreckage and ongoing debris removal efforts being carried out by state and national agencies. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and senior officials.
Following the site visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Civil Hospital to meet those injured in the Air India crash. He will also chair a high-level review meeting with top state officials to assess the response and relief measures.
Air India has set up Friends & Relatives Assistance Centres at Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Gatwick airports to provide support and take care of the needs of the families and loved ones of those on flight AI171. These centres are facilitating the travel of family members to Ahmedabad.
Dedicated passenger hotline number for those calling from within India: 1800 5691 444; and those calling from outside India: +91 8062779200.
Ahmedabad plane crash: Experts suspect dual engine failure or bird hit led to fatal Air India crash shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 241 of 242 people onboard.