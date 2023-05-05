Pixel 7a to launch in May: 5 big changes you can expect from Google's upcoming phone

Google Pixel 7a launch: The display size could be retained at 6.1 inches, but Google is rumoured to offer a higher refresh rate of 90Hz. Since it is a new-gen device, Google may consider adding Tensor G2 SoC. Speaking of battery, the Pixel 7a is expected to include a 4,400mAh battery.

Google has announced that the Pixel 7a will be available in India on May 11 through Flipkart. The Pixel 7a, as the name implies, will replace last year's Pixel 6a. Google hasn't verified any details, but a promotional teaser hints a blue model with a style similar to the Pixel 7. That means the Pixel 7a will keep the rear camera for the dual cameras. A hole-punch cutout for the single selfie camera may be included on the front panel.

The Pixel 7a has been a part of the leak for a while. The next Pixel gadget is believed to include a bigger display, better cameras, and quicker charging support. According to reports, the Pixel 7a might be priced comparable to the Pixel 6a, which is currently available for roughly Rs 43,999.

Also Read | Google rolls out passkeys feature; Know what is it and how is it helpful

The display size may remain 6.1 inches, but Google is said to provide a higher refresh rate of 90Hz rather than the normal 60Hz refresh rate. This implies that the Pixel 7a will provide a superior gaming and scrolling experience. Google may continue to employ an OLED display. To keep prices low, the construction quality may be plastic.

Because it is a new-generation device, Google may consider including the Tensor G2 SoC, which is faster and more efficient than the first-generation Tensor SoC found in the Pixel 6a. A more powerful processor also results in improved battery performance.

Also Read | Google I/O 2023: Pixel Buds A-series new colour tipped alongside Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a is likely to include a 4,400mAh battery, which is similar to the 4,410mAh battery pack seen on the Pixel 6a. However, the new phone may support 20W charging, an improvement over the predecessor's 18W.

In addition to a 12-megapixel camera, the back camera system may incorporate an enhanced 64-megapixel main camera. It might possibly have a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a selfie camera with a resolution of 10.8 megapixels.

Furthermore, as a Google phone, the Pixel 7a may ship with the most recent Android OS version. The phone will also be eligible for the Android 14 upgrade when it becomes available.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) gets MASSIVE price cut on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale; Check details