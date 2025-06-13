Pre-departure checks include fuel system, cabin air compressor, engine control, hydraulics, and takeoff parameters. Recurring flight control inspections and power assurance checks within two weeks are also required.

Ahmedabad: In the wake of the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 on June 12, 2025, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has mandated immediate enhanced maintenance checks for all Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft in Air India’s fleet equipped with Genx engines.

The directive comes as a preventive safety measure following the crash involving a Boeing 787-8 travelling from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. The crash has prompted a swift regulatory response aimed at ensuring the airworthiness and operational safety of the airline’s Dreamliner fleet.



Safety First

Air India must conduct one-time checks on each 787-8/9 aircraft before any international departure from India. The checks, to be carried out in coordination with regional DGCA offices, include fuel parameter monitoring and associated system inspections, cabin air compressor system inspections, electronic engine control system testing, engine fuel driven actuator operational test and oil system check, hydraulic system serviceability check, and review of take-off parameters.

Additionally, a Flight Control Inspection is to be integrated into every transit inspection until further notice. The DGCA has also instructed the airline to complete power assurance checks on all affected aircraft within two weeks, conduct a comprehensive review and closure of repetitive maintenance snags reported over the last 15 days. These actions are required to be documented and submitted to DGCA for review as part of ongoing safety oversight.