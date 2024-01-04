Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro launched in India: How much it will cost you? How to pre-book it?

    Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro smartphones have been launched in India. The smartphones come with a 50 MP triple camera setup, Dimensity 9300 SoC, up to 16 GB RAM and more. Here's how much it will cost you and here is how you can pre-book it.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

    Vivo has launched its flagship Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro smartphones in India today. The camera on both smartphones is the standout feature, as one could anticipate from a smartphone in the X series. With a 50MP primary camera, the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro have a triple camera configuration. The smartphones also include an 8T LTPO AMOLED display, an up to 16 GB RAM capacity, and a 5,400 mAh battery.

    How to pre-book Vivo X100 series?

    Pre-booking for smartphones is now available through both online and physical retailers, including Jio Digital shops, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and Croma. Flipkart will be the mobile phone's sales channel.  Additionally, Vivo has launched bank deals that will provide users who purchase with ICICI and SBI credit and debit cards up to 10% cashback. Users may also receive exchange discounts of up to Rs 8,000.

    Also Read | Redmi Note 13, Note 13 Pro & Note 13 Pro+ to launch on January 4: Check out expected prices

    Prices of Vivo X100 series

    The Vivo X100 costs Rs 63,999 and comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.
    The Vivo X100 costs Rs 69,999 and comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage.
    The cost of the Vivo X100 Pro, which has 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, is Rs 89,999.

    The MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor powers the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro smartphones. While the X100 Pro only comes in one edition with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, the Vivo X100 is available in two variations: one with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and the other with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

    The 6.78-inch screen of the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro has an 8T LTPO AMOLED display, a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, and a brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The fingerprint readers of the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro are integrated into the display. The 32 MP camera on the front of both smartphones is available for taking selfies.

    Also Read | OnePlus Buds 3 colours, price, specifications leaked ahead of January 4 launch

