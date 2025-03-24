North East Pulse | Celebrating Tiwa Culture: 1,500 Artistes Perform Enthralling 'Borot' Dance

In a vibrant celebration of culture, over 1500 Tiwa artistes performed the traditional 'Borot' dance during the 13th Triennial Tiwa Sahitya Sabha held in Tiwa Morigaon. This grand event showed the rich heritage and artistic expressions of the Tiwa community, drawing attention to their unique traditions and cultural identity. The performance not only entertained the audience but also emphasized the importance of preserving indigenous art forms. WATCH.