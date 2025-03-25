10 glamourous photos of Sunny Deol's first heroine Amrita Singh

Entertainment
Sunny Deol's first heroine was Amrita Singh. She debuted with the film Betaab.
Amrita Singh looked quite beautiful and glamorous in her younger days.
Amrita Singh debuted in 1983. She became a star with her first movie.
Amrita Singh quickly got the chance to work with Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor.
Amrita Singh gave one hit film after another in her career.
Amrita Singh got married in 1991, yet she remained active in films.
67-year-old Amrita Singh was last seen in Heropanti 2 in 2022.
Now Amrita Singh's two children, Sara and Ibrahim, are also active in films.
Amrita Singh also worked in the popular TV serial Kavyaanjali.
