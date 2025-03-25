Entertainment

10 glamourous photos of Sunny Deol's first heroine Amrita Singh

Amrita Singh

Sunny Deol's first heroine was Amrita Singh. She debuted with the film Betaab.

Amrita Singh

Amrita Singh looked quite beautiful and glamorous in her younger days.

Debut Movie

Amrita Singh debuted in 1983. She became a star with her first movie.

Amrita Singh Career

Amrita Singh quickly got the chance to work with Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor.

Amrita Singh

Amrita Singh gave one hit film after another in her career.

Marriage to Saif Ali Khan

Amrita Singh got married in 1991, yet she remained active in films.

Amrita Singh

67-year-old Amrita Singh was last seen in Heropanti 2 in 2022.

Amrita Singh children

Now Amrita Singh's two children, Sara and Ibrahim, are also active in films.

Amrita Singh serial role

Amrita Singh also worked in the popular TV serial Kavyaanjali.

Sikander: Top 10 best movies of Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna starrer

Sushant Singh Rajput's heroines without make-up looks revealed; Check

Sushant Singh Rajput dating history: Check full list of actresses HERE

Emraan Hashmi Birthday: Murder to Dirty Picture; Top 7 must-see films