Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    OnePlus Buds 3 colours, price, specifications leaked ahead of January 4 launch

    OnePlus Buds 3 earphones are seen with a monotonous design. These true wireless earphones will likely get an IP55 rating. The OnePlus Buds 3 could support 44 hours of battery life. Check out price, specifications, colours & more details.

    OnePlus Buds 3 colours price specifications leaked ahead of January 4 launch gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 5:11 PM IST

    The OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone and the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS headphones are expected to debut in China on January 4. The forthcoming true wireless earbuds' appearance and available colours have already been made public by the manufacturer. Ahead of the launch, a new report online has suggested the price point of the OnePlus Buds 3 and has listed a few key specifications of the earphones.

    A report claims that the OnePlus Buds 3 are likely to be priced at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 9,000). The company has already confirmed that the earphones will be offered in Clear Sea Blue and Space Grey (translated from Chinese) colour options.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Unpacked official teaser out, event set for January 17 (WATCH)

    The OnePlus Buds 3 are expected to be equipped with a 10.4mm driver and a 6mm tweeter, according to the report. It is claimed that the earbuds feature 48dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), have dual connection, and Google Fast Pair. It's possible that these true wireless earbuds will come with an IP55 dust and splash resistance rating, which should allow you to use them in the rain and during physical activity.

    The OnePlus Buds 3 could support LHDC 5.0 and provide a 3D surround sound experience. Additionally, it's possible that the earbuds' battery may last up to 44 hours overall. Up to 33 hours of playback time had previously been predicted for them in addition to the case.

     

    Also Read | iPhone 15 available for less than Rs 70,000 on Flipkart; Check out deal details

    The OnePlus Buds 3 are anticipated to include a 520mAh battery in the storage case and a 58mAh battery in each earbud, supporting 1.2W and 4.5W outputs, according to an earlier leak. 

    Their worldwide launch has not yet been announced, but they will make their debut in China on January 4. It's possible that these TWS earbuds will be available in Europe and India later this month, probably on January 23rd, along with the OnePlus 12R.

    Also Read | Vivo X100 series price in India leaked ahead of January 4 launch; Here's how much it may cost

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 5:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series You can now pre book it global launch on January 17 check details offers gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series: You can now pre-book it; global launch on January 17

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked official teaser out event set for January 17 WATCH gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked official teaser out, event set for January 17 (WATCH)

    Oppo teases Reno 11 look series ahead of India launch Here is what you can expect gcw

    Oppo teases Reno 11 look series ahead of India launch; Here's what you can expect

    iPhone 15 available for less than Rs 70000 on Flipkart Check out deal details gcw

    iPhone 15 available for less than Rs 70,000 on Flipkart; Check out deal details

    Vivo X100 series price in India leaked ahead of January 4 launch Here is how much it may cost gcw

    Vivo X100 series price in India leaked ahead of January 4 launch; Here's how much it may cost

    Recent Stories

    Scotland rare spectacle: Viral video showcases mesmerizing 'rainbow clouds' illuminating the sky snt

    Scotland's rare spectacle: Viral video showcases mesmerizing 'rainbow clouds' illuminating the sky (WATCH)

    7 ways to fix dry scalp in Winter RBA

    7 ways to fix dry scalp in Winter

    7 easy mountain peaks to trek for beginners this New Year ATG

    7 easy mountain peaks to trek for beginners this New Year

    Three cubs born to Namibian cheetah Aasha in MP's Kuno National Park; adorable video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Three cubs born to Namibian cheetah 'Aasha' in MP's Kuno National Park; adorable video goes viral (WATCH)

    'India risks bankruptcy like Pakistan, Afghanistan if it becomes Hindu nation': Ex K'taka Congress MLA warns vkp

    India will go bankrupt like Pakistan, Afghanistan if it becomes Hindu nation: K’taka CM's son

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon