OnePlus Buds 3 colours, price, specifications leaked ahead of January 4 launch

OnePlus Buds 3 earphones are seen with a monotonous design. These true wireless earphones will likely get an IP55 rating. The OnePlus Buds 3 could support 44 hours of battery life. Check out price, specifications, colours & more details.

The OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone and the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS headphones are expected to debut in China on January 4. The forthcoming true wireless earbuds' appearance and available colours have already been made public by the manufacturer. Ahead of the launch, a new report online has suggested the price point of the OnePlus Buds 3 and has listed a few key specifications of the earphones.

A report claims that the OnePlus Buds 3 are likely to be priced at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 9,000). The company has already confirmed that the earphones will be offered in Clear Sea Blue and Space Grey (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The OnePlus Buds 3 are expected to be equipped with a 10.4mm driver and a 6mm tweeter, according to the report. It is claimed that the earbuds feature 48dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), have dual connection, and Google Fast Pair. It's possible that these true wireless earbuds will come with an IP55 dust and splash resistance rating, which should allow you to use them in the rain and during physical activity.

The OnePlus Buds 3 could support LHDC 5.0 and provide a 3D surround sound experience. Additionally, it's possible that the earbuds' battery may last up to 44 hours overall. Up to 33 hours of playback time had previously been predicted for them in addition to the case.

The OnePlus Buds 3 are anticipated to include a 520mAh battery in the storage case and a 58mAh battery in each earbud, supporting 1.2W and 4.5W outputs, according to an earlier leak.

Their worldwide launch has not yet been announced, but they will make their debut in China on January 4. It's possible that these TWS earbuds will be available in Europe and India later this month, probably on January 23rd, along with the OnePlus 12R.

