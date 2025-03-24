Google Pixel 9a won’t hit stores this month; Here's why

Read Full Article

Many anticipated that Google will get the Pixel 9a on store shelves within the following few days after it was released earlier this month. However, Google found certain problems with the Pixel 9a devices that were scheduled to ship later this week, forcing the firm to postpone its sale date until April. The new Pixel 9a model competes with the new iPhone 16E, but there are also a number of other ostensibly reasonably priced flagships available on the market that cost Rs 50,000. However, the latest delay is undoubtedly a minor setback to the company's product goals.

Here's what Google said

In an official statement to select members of the media, Google stated, "We are currently investigating a component quality issue affecting a small number of Pixel 9a devices. Normally, the firm keeps these concerns to itself. We are happy to see Google recognise the issue and choose to push its availability rather than ship it with the flaws, even though the firm does not explain the problem or how it impacts the Pixel 9a units."

The Pixel 9a model will be offered by Google in several countries, including India, but we believe that because the problem is limited to a few devices, Google should be able to resolve it within the next weeks. There is still no set date for the company's revised April timeframe for the Pixel 9a sale, but this should change shortly.

All about Google Pixel 9a

The single 8GB + 256GB option of the Pixel 9a is available for Rs 49,999 when it launches in India. With a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED display and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, the Pixel 9a is once again smaller than the Pixel 9 models. The phone has a 5100mAh battery that can be charged at 7.5W wireless and 23W cable rates. A 13MP Ultrawide lens and a 48MP main sensor with OIS and EIS are included for imaging. The phone has a 13MP camera for taking selfies. Along with the Pixel Drop upgrades, Google has also announced that the Pixel 9a will receive seven years of OS fixes and updates.

