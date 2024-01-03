Redmi Note 13, Note 13 Pro & Note 13 Pro+ to launch on January 4: Check out expected prices

The Redmi Note 13 series will finally launch in India on January 4, which is tomorrow. The company will likely announce a standard, Pro and Pro+ models in the country. Here is a full list of prices for the Redmi Note 13, Pro, and Pro+.

The Redmi Note 13 series will finally launch in India on January 4, which is tomorrow. Due to the Redmi Note series phone's recent introduction in China, we already know some of its potential specs. However, the Redmi Note 13, Pro, and Pro+ are the three variants that will be available in India, and we now have a complete list of their costs. Shortly before the Redmi Note 13 India launch, tipster Abhishek Yadav revealed the prices.

The Redmi Note 13 5G's basic model, with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, may retail for Rs 20,999, according to information that has leaked. Additionally, it's possible that the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration—which would cost Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively—will be released in India.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, which will also go on sale on January 4, is allegedly going to cost you Rs 28,999. The option with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM is expected to cost Rs 32,999. The hues Midnight Black, Coral Purple, and Arctic White may be offered for the Redmi Note 13 Pro variant.

Finally, it is expected that this year will see the release of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, which will be the most expensive model out of the three. According to the leak, the Pro+ variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage might start at Rs 33,999. While the 12GB + 512GB version may be priced at Rs 37,999, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version is rumoured to cost Rs 35,999.

However, it's crucial to remember that these aren't the Redmi Note 13 series' official prices, so customers are urged to proceed with caution when interpreting the information. The next phones will be sold on websites like Flipkart and Amazon.com.