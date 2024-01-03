Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Redmi Note 13, Note 13 Pro & Note 13 Pro+ to launch on January 4: Check out expected prices

    The Redmi Note 13 series will finally launch in India on January 4, which is tomorrow. The company will likely announce a standard, Pro and Pro+ models in the country. Here is a full list of prices for the Redmi Note 13, Pro, and Pro+.

    Redmi Note 13 Note 13 Pro Note 13 Pro+ to launch on January 4 Check out expected prices gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 6:44 PM IST

    The Redmi Note 13 series will finally launch in India on January 4, which is tomorrow. Due to the Redmi Note series phone's recent introduction in China, we already know some of its potential specs. However, the Redmi Note 13, Pro, and Pro+ are the three variants that will be available in India, and we now have a complete list of their costs. Shortly before the Redmi Note 13 India launch, tipster Abhishek Yadav revealed the prices. 

    The Redmi Note 13 5G's basic model, with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, may retail for Rs 20,999, according to information that has leaked. Additionally, it's possible that the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration—which would cost Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively—will be released in India.

    Also Read | You can get Google Drive storage for Rs 35 in India: Who are eligible? How it works?

    The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, which will also go on sale on January 4, is allegedly going to cost you Rs 28,999. The option with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM is expected to cost Rs 32,999. The hues Midnight Black, Coral Purple, and Arctic White may be offered for the Redmi Note 13 Pro variant.

    Finally, it is expected that this year will see the release of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, which will be the most expensive model out of the three. According to the leak, the Pro+ variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage might start at Rs 33,999. While the 12GB + 512GB version may be priced at Rs 37,999, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version is rumoured to cost Rs 35,999.

     

    Also Read | Poco X6 5G series launch date ANNOUNCED; Here's what you can expect

    However, it's crucial to remember that these aren't the Redmi Note 13 series' official prices, so customers are urged to proceed with caution when interpreting the information. The next phones will be sold on websites like Flipkart and Amazon.com.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 6:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: New Oneplus device explodes in pocket, customer seeks full medical coverage from company vkp

    Bengaluru: New Oneplus device explodes in pocket, customer seeks full medical coverage from company

    OnePlus Buds 3 colours price specifications leaked ahead of January 4 launch gcw

    OnePlus Buds 3 colours, price, specifications leaked ahead of January 4 launch

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series You can now pre book it global launch on January 17 check details offers gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series: You can now pre-book it; global launch on January 17

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked official teaser out event set for January 17 WATCH gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked official teaser out, event set for January 17 (WATCH)

    Oppo teases Reno 11 look series ahead of India launch Here is what you can expect gcw

    Oppo teases Reno 11 look series ahead of India launch; Here's what you can expect

    Recent Stories

    Cricket a tradition we cherish Saif-Kareena join Indian Street Premier League as Kolkata team owners snt

    'Cricket, a tradition we cherish': Saif-Kareena join Indian Street Premier League as Kolkata team owners

    Ram Mandir inauguration Ayodhya to get electric cars for public transport including Tata Tigor EV Report gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Ayodhya to get electric cars for public transport, including Tata Tigor EV - Report

    Photos Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan flaunts red hair before her wedding ceremony RBA

    Photos: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan flaunts red hair before her wedding ceremony

    Nadiar Sangam draws criticism for not paying tribute to late actor Captain Vijayakanth ATG

    Nadiar Sangam draws criticism for not paying tribute to late actor Captain Vijayakanth

    BREAKING Twin blasts near Iran general Qasem Soleimani's tomb kill at least 20 (WATCH) snt

    Twin blasts near tomb of Iran's Qasem Soleimani on 4th assassination anniversary kills at least 20 (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon