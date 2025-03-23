Motorola Razr 60 Ultra latest LEAK reveals wooden design | Check details here

Read Full Article

The newest model in Motorola's Razr line, the Razr 60 Ultra, is reportedly in development. Although we haven't heard much about when it could ship, we have seen the foldable phone in red and green for the first time according to new leaked renderings. According to a recent leak, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, which has not yet been shown, may have a wood grain design. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra from last year will be replaced by the new phone. It is anticipated to include a 6.9-inch internal display and utilise the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

The render of the upcoming Motorola Razr 60 Ultra on X was released as a GIF. The phone is displayed in the post with a wooden finish. The panel's materials, however, are yet unknown. According to the leak, the design is much the same as the Nordic Wood colour version of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Air coming soon in 2025! Check out top 5 expected features

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra first appears to be quite identical to the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, with the exception of the new wooden covering. It has minimal bezels, two outward-facing cameras, and a hole punch design on the primary inner display. The phone may also come in red and green, according to earlier sources.

The Razr 60 Ultra's debut date has not yet been disclosed by Motorola. An official introduction of the phone may not be too far off, since fresh leaks regarding it are appearing online. In North America, it could be introduced as the Motorola Razr+ 2025.

Also Read | HMD Barbie flip smartphone launched at Rs 7,999 | Check features and other details

It is anticipated that the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will include a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It could have a 4,000mAh battery and a 6.9-inch foldable screen. It is probably going to be an improvement over the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, which was released in India in July of last year and cost Rs. 99,999 for the single 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

Latest Videos