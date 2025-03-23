user
user

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra latest LEAK reveals wooden design | Check details here

Leaked renderings reveal the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, successor to the Razr 50 Ultra, potentially featuring a unique wood grain design. The phone is expected to boast a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a 6.9-inch foldable display.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra latest LEAK reveals wooden design check details here gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 12:30 PM IST

The newest model in Motorola's Razr line, the Razr 60 Ultra, is reportedly in development. Although we haven't heard much about when it could ship, we have seen the foldable phone in red and green for the first time according to new leaked renderings. According to a recent leak, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, which has not yet been shown, may have a wood grain design. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra from last year will be replaced by the new phone. It is anticipated to include a 6.9-inch internal display and utilise the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

The render of the upcoming Motorola Razr 60 Ultra on X was released as a GIF. The phone is displayed in the post with a wooden finish. The panel's materials, however, are yet unknown. According to the leak, the design is much the same as the Nordic Wood colour version of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Air coming soon in 2025! Check out top 5 expected features

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra first appears to be quite identical to the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, with the exception of the new wooden covering. It has minimal bezels, two outward-facing cameras, and a hole punch design on the primary inner display. The phone may also come in red and green, according to earlier sources.

The Razr 60 Ultra's debut date has not yet been disclosed by Motorola. An official introduction of the phone may not be too far off, since fresh leaks regarding it are appearing online. In North America, it could be introduced as the Motorola Razr+ 2025.

Also Read | HMD Barbie flip smartphone launched at Rs 7,999 | Check features and other details

It is anticipated that the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will include a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It could have a 4,000mAh battery and a 6.9-inch foldable screen. It is probably going to be an improvement over the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, which was released in India in July of last year and cost Rs. 99,999 for the single 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

iPhone 17 Air coming soon in 2025! Check out top 5 expected features gcw

iPhone 17 Air coming soon in 2025! Check out top 5 expected features

HMD barbie flip smartphone launched at Rs 7999 check features and other details gcw

HMD Barbie flip smartphone launched at Rs 7,999 | Check features and other details

iPhone 17 LEAKS: AI-boosted 24MP selfie camera and major upgrades revealed! gcw

iPhone 17 LEAKS: AI-boosted 24MP selfie camera and major upgrades revealed!

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion LEAKS: Smartphone to come with quad-curved screen, 50MP camera and more gcw

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion LEAKS: Smartphone to come with quad-curved screen, 50MP camera and more

iQOO Z10 5G to debut on April 11 will it feature massive 7300 mah battery 90w fast charging and more gcw

iQOO Z10 5G to debut on April 11 | Will it feature massive 7,300mAh battery, 90W fast charging and more?

Recent Stories

Kerala: KSRTC suspends two employees after snake smuggling incident on Scania bus dmn

Kerala: KSRTC suspends two employees after snake smuggling incident on Scania bus

WATCH: Shimla locals' Bharat Mata posters on Punjab buses after Himachal buses defaced with Khalistan graffiti ddr

WATCH: Shimla locals' Bharat Mata posters on Punjab buses after Himachal buses defaced with Khalistan graffiti

Celebrate Emraan Hashmi's birthday with iconic dialogues from his film NTI

Celebrate Emraan Hashmi’s birthday with iconic dialogues from his film

UAE gold rate on march 23 2025 check 22k 24k 18 prices anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 23: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices

"Non-serious chief minister" poster targeting Nitish Kumar seen outside Rabri Devi's residence (WATCH) shk

"Non-serious chief minister" poster targeting Nitish Kumar seen outside Rabri Devi's residence (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Promotes ‘Sunday on Cycle’ for a Fit & Pollution-Free India

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Promotes ‘Sunday on Cycle’ for a Fit & Pollution-Free India

Video Icon
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Joins Fit India Sunday in Lucknow | Asianet Newsable

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Joins Fit India Sunday in Lucknow | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
IPL 2025 Game On | CSK vs MI - Who Will Win? Astrologer Greenstone Lobo Predicts!

IPL 2025 Game On | CSK vs MI - Who Will Win? Astrologer Greenstone Lobo Predicts!

Video Icon
Dhirendra Shastri SLAMS Aurangzeb, Urges Govt to Stop Conversions | Asianet Newsable

Dhirendra Shastri SLAMS Aurangzeb, Urges Govt to Stop Conversions | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Goa Welcomes Spring with Grand SHIGMO Fest with Vibrant Colours & Treditional Dances

Goa Welcomes Spring with Grand SHIGMO Fest with Vibrant Colours & Treditional Dances

Video Icon