Pixel 9a vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which budget flagship reigns supreme?

Read Full Article

For those who wanted a premium phone without the blockbuster price, Samsung's FE series has been a great option. The Galaxy S24 FE is the most recent model; it has all the features we wanted, but it costs too much. The majority of the features of the more costly Pixel 9 are available at a reduced cost with the Pixel 9a. The Galaxy S24 FE and the Galaxy S24 are similar, however in this case, the FE provides superior specifications and more value. Are you confused between the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and the Google Pixel 9a? Shall we dispel those doubts?

Pixel 9a vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Design

Despite having a substantially bigger screen than the Pixel 9a, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is smaller at only 8mm. You will feel the weight in your pocket, though, since there isn't much you can do about the 213 grammes. At 186 grammes, the Pixel 9a is significantly lighter and more compact.

Also Read | Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Which Google smartphone should you buy?

Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on the front and back gives the Galaxy S24 FE a more upscale appearance, whereas the 9a features polycarbonate on the rear and Gorilla Glass 3 on the front. Additionally, the Pixel 9a has a really unique appearance that adds to its novelty. The FE has a somewhat dull appearance, much like every other Samsung phone from the A or S series.

Finally, the Pixel 9a receives an IP68 classification, which puts it on par with other premium phones in terms of water and dust protection. This also applies to the Galaxy S24 FE, therefore both have an identical probability of surviving a water immersion.

Pixel 9a vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Display

Although the screens of the Pixel 9a and Galaxy S24 FE are brilliant and bright, Samsung's product is superior for gaming and video consumption because of its bigger size. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a peak brightness of 1,900 nits, a Full HD+ resolution, and a pixel count of well over 300 ppi. For superior scratch resistance, the FE's Gorilla Victus Plus glass is a welcome extra.

Also Read | iPhone 16e vs Pixel 9a: Which latest smartphone you should buy in 2025?

The Pixel 9a boasts a 6.3-inch pOLED screen with a peak brightness rating of 2,700 nits, an adjustable refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a comparable resolution. With only Gorilla Glass 3, the display's scratch protection is a little outdated. LTPO displays, which can adjust the refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz to conserve battery life, are absent from both of these phones.

Pixel 9a vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Processor

The Galaxy S24 FE should easily beat the Pixel 9a with its more potent Exynos 2400e SoC. The Pixel 9a comes back swinging with a much larger battery capacity of 5,100mAh compared to the 4,700mAh in the Galaxy S24 FE.

Also Read | Google Pixel 9a with Tensor G4 chip launched in India: Check features, price and more

Pixel 9a vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Camera

With a third telephoto camera, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE boasts a far superior back camera configuration than the 9a. An 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, a 12MP ultrawide with autofocus for macro photos, and a 50MP primary camera with optical stabilisation are all included. Given that it is a tiny sensor, the latter is likely to perform well only in well-lit environments. Although Google's Super Res Zoom may produce some very remarkable results even with digital zoom, the Pixel 9a does not have a telephoto. The 9a features a 13MP ultrawide and a 48MP primary camera.

Pixel 9a vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Colours

The colours of the Pixel 9a are Iris (purple), Peony (pink), Obsidian, and Porcelain. Pastel colours of Mint, Blue, Grey, and Graphite are also available on the Galaxy S24 FE.

Latest Videos