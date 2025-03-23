user
iPhone 17 Air coming soon in 2025! Check out top 5 expected features

The iPhone 17 Air, expected in 2025, is rumored to feature an ultra-thin design, a single 48MP camera, and Apple's 5G chip. It will likely have a 6.6-6.7 inch display and an A19 processor, positioning it as a mid-range option.

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 10:40 AM IST

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 17 series in September 2025, and alongside the standard, Pro, and Pro Max models, the company is rumoured to introduce a brand-new addition to the lineup — the iPhone 17 Air. Due to a number of leaks that highlight some of its unique capabilities, this very thin gadget is already creating a lot of talk. These are the five most important details we currently know about the impending iPhone 17 Air, including its design, CPU, and camera specifications.

1. Single rear camera

The iPhone 17 Air is said to include a single 48-megapixel rear camera, in contrast to the multi-camera setups that are reportedly being replaced by the Pro and Pro Max variants. According to reports, this camera will be contained in a broad, rectangular camera bar, which will give the gadget a distinctive look. Even while the single camera system might not have sophisticated capabilities like optical zoom, it might nonetheless provide excellent daily photos. The final design may yet surprise us because it differs from previous leaks that indicated a top-centered camera arrangement.

Also Read | iPhone 17 LEAKS: AI-boosted 24MP selfie camera and major upgrades revealed!

2. Ultra thin design

With a thickness of between 5.5 and 6.25 mm, the iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to be the thinnest iPhone ever produced. Because of this, it would be even thinner than the iPhone 6, which, at 6.9mm, is now the thinnest iPhone ever. The streamlined appearance, which rivals the iPad Air's thin profile, is probably going to be a big selling feature. However, there may be certain trade-offs associated with this incredibly thin structure, such lower specs in some areas. In spite of this, the iPhone 17 Air may have a unique and modern appearance that would make it stand out from other iPhone 17 versions.

3. Apple's own 5G chip

According to rumours, the iPhone 17 Air will be the second iPhone to incorporate Apple's own 5G modem chip, after the iPhone 16e. With speeds of up to 4Gb/s, this chip is anticipated to replace Qualcomm's technology. The addition of Apple's own modem chip might be a big step forward in the company's attempts to lessen dependency on external components, even though it won't enable mmWave 5G. It's unclear if this processor will be a completely different version of the iPhone 16e or the same one found in that device.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Air: Apple to ditch charging port for slim design? Check out LEAKED dummy images

4. Display size

With an anticipated 6.6- to 6.7-inch display, the iPhone 17 Air will be bigger than the regular iPhone 17 but smaller than the Pro Max variant. For consumers who desire a larger display without the heft of the Pro Max, this screen size puts the gadget in a midway ground. The iPhone 17 Air may be a desirable choice for anyone looking for a mix between mobility and screen real estate because of its bigger screen and very thin construction.

5. A19 processor

The iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to use the basic A19 processor rather than the more potent A19 Pro seen in the higher-end versions in order to save money. Comparing this to the Pro and Pro Max versions, performance could be marginally worse. Although some customers may be disappointed by this compromise, Apple may be able to market the iPhone 17 Air as a more cost-effective model in the iPhone 17 series.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Air: Apple's thinnest phone ever coming soon! Check expected launch details and features

