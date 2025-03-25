Ramdas Athawale slams Kunal Kamra over remarks on Eknath Shinde; call Uddhav Thackeray a ‘traitor’ first

Read Full Article

Mumbai: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale slammed Kunal Kamra for his remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and said that he should call Uddhav Thackeray a 'traitor' first who betrayed BJP. Further, he stated that if Kunal Kamra is an artist, he should not sing songs to criticise anyone.

"If he is an artist, he should not sing songs to criticise anyone. He should not get into such issues. It is not right to use such language. If he wants to call Eknath Shinde a traitor, he should first call Uddhav Thackeray a traitor because he has betrayed the BJP... If he wants to be a good artist, he should not sing such songs...", Ramdas Athawale said to ANI on Monday.

FIR filed against Kunal Kamra

FIR was filed against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra due to his remarks on Eknath Shinde in his recent YouTube video. The Shiv Sena supporters reached Mumbai's Habitat Country Club, which was the venue of Kamra's event and vandalised it on Monday.

Shiv Sena MP Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, reacting to the controversy, stated that Kunal Kamra is a "hired comedian" who is making comments about his party's leader for some money. Mhaske added that he feels sorry for Sanjay Raut and the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction because he was left with no other party workers to comment on Eknath Shinde.

"Kunal Kamra is a hired comedian, and he is making comments on our leader for some money. Let alone Maharashtra, Kunal Kamra cannot freely go anywhere in India; Shiv Sainiks will show him his place. We feel sorry for Sanjay Raut and Shiv Sena (UBT) that they have no party workers or leaders left to make comments on our leader, which is why they are hiring people like him (Kunal Kamra) for the job," Naresh Mhaske said while speaking to ANI on Sunday.

