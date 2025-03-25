(PHOTOS) Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick become parents to baby boy Oscar; pictures go VIRAL

Read Full Gallery

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Oscar Alexander Westwick. The couple, who tied the knot in August 2024, announced the news with heartfelt photos

Ed Westwick, known for his role as Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, and his wife, Amy Jackson, have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Oscar Alexander Westwick. The couple shared the news through an Instagram post featuring black-and-white photos of them holding their newborn. Jackson, who is already a mother to a five-year-old son, Andreas, from a previous relationship with hotelier George Panayiotou, is now embracing motherhood for the second time.

The Couple’s Journey to Parenthood Westwick and Jackson announced their pregnancy in October 2024 through a maternity photoshoot, referring to themselves as "Mum and Dad" in the caption. Jackson, glowing in a white gown, showcased her baby bump in the images. The actress was later seen proudly displaying her pregnancy while out with Westwick in London.

A Love Story Leading to Marriage The couple, who first met at the Silverstone Circuit racetrack in late 2021, got engaged in January 2024 during a romantic getaway in Gstaad, Switzerland. Westwick expressed his happiness, describing Jackson as an incredible partner. The two exchanged vows in an extravagant wedding on Italy’s Amalfi Coast in August 2024, celebrating with close family and friends. A month later, Westwick reflected on their special day, expressing his joy at having Jackson as his wife.

Westwick’s Admiration for Jackson as a Mother Westwick has openly appreciated Jackson’s role as a mother, acknowledging her dedication to raising her son, Andreas. Jackson had welcomed Andreas in September 2019 before parting ways with Panayiotou two years later. Prior to his relationship with Jackson, Westwick had dated influencer Tamara Francesconi for two years. ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announce their first child arrival with heartwarming Instagram post

